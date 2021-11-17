Isotropic Systems joins UK Government and European Space Agency consortium led by CGI to develop hybrid satellite communications for trains

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, a leading developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies, has joined the consortium led by CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) which has been selected by the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the UK Space Agency, and the European Space Agency (ESA), to develop a demonstration of a hybrid satellite communications and terrestrial network for use on trains.

The project is part of a joint initiative in the UK to demonstrate the integrated use of 5G in the area of transport and logistics. The Satellites for Digitalisation of Railways (SODOR) project will deliver pilot demonstrations of improved network connectivity for train monitoring and passenger broadband in 2022.

Terrestrial connectivity on trains is notoriously unreliable with limited coverage along key sections of track, while satellite connectivity has been challenging due to line-of-sight problems from the train. The new antenna developed by Isotropic Systems solves this problem by offering multiple simultaneous connections to satellites in any orbit, including NGSO constellations that the likes of SpaceX, OneWeb, SES, and Telesat are launching.

Together with Isotropic Systems, CGI's consortium will work with IT partners Icomera and 5G3i, alongside Network Rail, and rail operators ScotRail, Northern and LNER, to explore how hybrid networks, based on multi-bearer 5G technology, can improve network availability while offering better value for money than existing solutions.

Improving broadband connectivity on board trains will bring a range of benefits to train operators and passengers including:

Faster and more reliable Wi-Fi providing an increased ability to work on trains, and better onboard entertainment options

Enhanced mobile phone coverage using next-generation 5G technology, ensuring completely connected journeys including in stations, tunnels, and cuttings

Accurate real time information on train location and carriage capacity

A greater number of trains in service by predicting maintenance requirements in real-time

Commenting on the launch of the project, John Finney, Isotropic Systems' CEO, said: "We are excited to be part of a project that will significantly increase the attractiveness of rail travel compared to other modes. Isotropic Systems' next-generation terminal will greatly improve the on-board experience for passengers and provide vital operational and safety improvements for operators. Our collaboration with ScotRail, Northern and LNER means that passengers across the UK will see the benefit. Whether they are working from the carriage instead of the office or taking advantage of improved entertainment options; we hope this initiative will help facilitate a new era of mass rail transit."

Robert Gardner, Senior Innovation Engineer, Telecoms, at Network Rail said: "Over the coming decade, new-age satellite communications have the potential to transform how we provide data connectivity to railway vehicles, particularly in rural and remote regions. Through our involvement in Project SODOR, we aim to learn more about how modern satcoms can supplement terrestrial wireless communications, and explore the potential value and benefits to passengers and the operational railway system."

Mike Rudd, Head of Telecommunications, UK Space Agency, said: "Satellites play a vital role in keeping people connected, but they can also help keep us safe by providing reliable communications links between trains, drivers and operators. This new project is a great example of the National Space Strategy in action, drawing on CGI's expertise in satellite communications and working closely with our partners in the ESA to demonstrate how this technology could help supercharge mobile connectivity across the national rail network."

UK Minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure Julia Lopez said: "We want to end the frustration of cut-short calls and internet black-outs on trains and bring our network into the fast lane. We're delighted to select CGI to test how satellites and 5G can put an end to patchy mobile coverage while helping train operators monitor the safety and performance of their services with greater precision. This is just one of a long list of projects we are backing to boost our economy and improve people's lives with modern technology."

Rita Rinaldo at ESA said: "We trust that the SODOR project will demonstrate the unique contribution of 5G integrated satellite-terrestrial connectivity in providing good quality passenger communications for remote regions, solving the problems experienced today by main train users. Thanks to the support of Network Rail and other train operators, this will pave the way for a wider adoption of satellite communications for rail applications, including in the context of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System."

Shaun Stretton, Senior Vice President, UK & Australia Space Control and Information Solutions at CGI, said: "In today's world, consumers have come to rely on ubiquitous access to the internet and losing a mobile signal on a train journey is no longer an acceptable inconvenience. It also has commercial implications for the operator and, under some circumstances, could even present a safety issue for drivers. We are pleased to be working with ESA and the UK Government, along with a wide range of partners, to demonstrate how bringing together satellite communications and terrestrial networks will solve this. CGI is uniquely positioned to unlock these benefits through our experience and IT capabilities across the space, telecoms and rail domains."

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea. Isotropic Systems' Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

