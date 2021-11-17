Grunt Style Launches New Nonprofit To Propel Veterans 'Forward with a Purpose'

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grunt Style , an apparel brand specializing in patriotic-focused apparel and products, is proud to announce the launch of their new nonprofit, The Grunt Style Foundation. The Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit which aims to connect life-changing resources and experiences that allow Veterans, service members and military families to thrive.

Grunt Style Announces New Nonprofit, The Grunt Style Foundation

Built on three foundation pillars, 'Honor, Integrity and Advocacy,' the Grunt Style Foundation is completely self-funded and will focus on connecting services and organizations that address four major issues affecting the military and Veteran community: Mental Health and Wellness, Job Transition and Sustainment, Food Insecurity and Veteran Homelessness.

To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit: www.gruntstyle.com/pages/grunt-style-foundation

"Throughout the years, the Grunt Style brand has actively produced various philanthropic initiatives benefiting our military community. It was through our experience that we realized there was a strong demand to address the ongoing needs of our service members," said Tim Jensen, President of The Grunt Style Foundation. "We had to think bigger! The ultimate goal of our new Foundation is to bridge the gap by supporting our 501(c)3 partners in connecting military members, veterans and their families to the resources available to them, in order to ensure social inequities are no longer an issue."

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is funded by Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstyle.com/pages/grunt-style-foundation

The Grunt Style Foundation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grunt Style