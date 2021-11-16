William & Mary's online MBA rises to No. 11 in the latest rankings from Poets&Quants, up 8 spots from last year

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business Rises to No. 11 in Poets&Quants Rankings; Ranks No. 2 in Academic Experience

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business Rises to No. 11 in Poets&Quants Rankings; Ranks No. 2 in Academic Experience William & Mary's online MBA rises to No. 11 in the latest rankings from Poets&Quants, up 8 spots from last year

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online MBA at William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business has earned a No. 11 ranking in the Poets&Quants Best Online MBA Programs of 2022, rising 8 spots from last year's rankings. William & Mary also topped the list in the academic experience category, taking the No. 2 spot and the career outcomes category, with a No. 4 spot. The program is supported by leading education technology and services solutions provider, Everspring.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

Poets&Quants rankings focus on three core measures: the quality of incoming students, the academic experiences offered by the MBA program, and the career outcomes of its graduates. William & Mary, one of Everspring's longest-standing partners, ranked highly in all categories.

"The Mason School of Business is honored to be recognized by Poets&Quants again this year," said Dr. Larry Pulley, dean of the Raymond A. Mason School of Business. "Our outcomes demonstrate the power of a thoughtfully designed online program to deliver a distinctive academic experience that engages students and prepares them to succeed in the ever-changing business landscape."

Pam Suzadail, associate dean and executive director of the Center for Online Learning at the Mason School of Business, said, "When William & Mary set out to develop an online MBA, our goal was to create a program that would deliver students an online experience equal in every way to that of an on-ground program. This recognition from Poets&Quants underscores our achievement of that goal and the immense value the Mason online MBA has for our students and their careers."

Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring, agrees. "The program has delivered outstanding results, across the board," says Hollenberg, "remaining true to William & Mary's academic ethos while developing innovative approaches that continue to attract new students and to ensure they succeed after graduation."

The program's effectiveness is reflected in its outcomes, including a 97% student satisfaction rating. In a 2020 program alumni survey, 76% of respondents reported a promotion or expected promotion within six months of graduating.

About the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, executive, and online MBA degree programs and one-year master's programs in accounting, business analytics, finance, and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL. ™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everspring