Viola, Israel's Largest Tech Investment Group, Appoints Partner From The Executive Search Industry to Lead Human Capital and Establish the Fund as a Talent-First Powerhouse

Jeff Shapiro, a senior executive search professional, will lead the new operation whose mission will be to support portfolio companies as they build their global and local management teams

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola, Israel's largest tech investment group, today announced that Jeff Shapiro will be joining the firm as Partner and new Human Capital Operation leader. Driven by the intense competition for high-tech talent in Israel, Shapiro will establish a dedicated operation to assist portfolio companies in their search for experienced executives both in Israel and globally, particularly at VP and C-level positions.

Jeff Shapiro appointed Partner and Human Capital Operation leader at Viola

Shapiro, a veteran executive recruiter for technology and life sciences companies, brings to Viola over 25 years of experience in executive search. Until recently, Jeff was a Senior Partner at Kingsley Gate Partners, a global company specializing in executive and board members placement for corporate clients in the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. Shapiro has worked extensively with many of Israel's leading technology companies and funds.

Zvika Orron, General Partner at Viola, commented, "Israeli companies are growing faster and aiming higher than ever. As a result, entrepreneurs need to set up their management teams at an earlier stage of the company lifecycle, intensifying the competition over high-quality executives. As investors, we believe it is part of our role to conceive solutions that give our companies a market edge. This understanding drove our decision to change the conversation on VC Human Capital operations and place a greater emphasis on talent acquisition, especially at the executive level. We are thrilled Jeff has joined Viola and firmly believe we will now be in the perfect position to support our portfolio companies build the executive teams they need to scale successfully."

As partner and head of Viola's Human Capital operation, Shapiro will interface with the management teams of over 100 portfolio companies in Viola's four investment arms, from early-stage to publicly traded companies.

The new Human Capital Operation adds to the comprehensive data resources Viola has been building over the past two years to facilitate its portfolio companies' employee recruitment and retention needs.

Jeff Shapiro, Partner, Human Capital at Viola, commented, "Human capital has become a significant challenge for Israeli startups and is expected to intensify on the backdrop of the growing competition in the local ecosystem. The establishment of a "talent first" human capital operation in a VC fund is a gamechanger in the local venture capital market."

Shapiro added, "Over the past few years, we have seen an increasing number of Israeli companies keeping their headquarters in Israel, including management positions they used to recruit overseas. The age of digital distribution supports this trend, which I believe will continue to grow and as a result will increase demand for local executives."

About Viola

Viola is Israel's largest technology investment group with $3.5 billion of assets under management in four investment arms: Viola Ventures, Viola Growth, Viola Fintech, and Viola Credit. To date, Viola has invested in over 200 companies, of which 12 grew into unicorns, such as IronSource, Payoneer, Pagaya, Outbrain, SimiliarWeb, Redis Labs, Immunai, and more.

For more information please visit: www.viola-group.com

