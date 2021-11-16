Mazars in the US Welcomes Partners Erik Gary and André Robledo, and Managing Director Vincent Rambaux, Expanding Private Client Services, Financial Advisory and Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced two new Partners and a Managing Director recently joined the firm. Erik Gary joined the firm as a Partner in the Private Client Services Practice and André Robledo joined as a Partner in the Financial Advisory Services Practice working out of Miami. Vincent Rambaux, a Partner with Mazars in France, joined as a Managing Director in the Manufacturing & Distribution Practice.

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO, commented, "As Mazars continues to grow in the US, we are dedicated to delivering the exceptional talent that our clients need to thrive in a complex and changing market." He added, "Regulatory and tax law changes, as well as global supply chain issues and increased M&A activity have created a greater need for expertise supporting our Private Client Services, Financial Advisory and Manufacturing and Distribution clients. The decades of experience possessed by these three senior team members will provide the insight needed to best support our clients."

Erik has over 22 years of experience working closely with private equity fund managers, hedge fund managers, venture capitalists, and other high net-worth individuals and their families. He provides a variety of tax compliance, planning, and advisory services, including estate and retirement planning, wealth preservation, compensatory stock issuance alternatives and federal and state tax efficiency strategies. Erik received both his M.S. and B.S. in Accounting from St. John's University.

André is a strategic M&A, finance, and accounting leader with over 17 years of experience working with investors, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and advisors to execute strategic objectives and achieve business growth. André will be a key member of our Financial Advisory team as he takes responsibility for helping Mazars capture the significant M&A support opportunities available to us in South Florida as well as leading our collaboration with colleagues throughout Latin America. André's experience in assisting clients with holistic due diligence support continuing through post-acquisition integration support is a perfect fit with our strategy for enhancing client value throughout the entire deal life cycle. André received a BS in Financial Economics and Accounting from the University of Redlands and an MBA from the Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami.

Vincent has experience delivering audit and advisory services to international clients in a range of sectors, with a focus on food and beverage, manufacturing, financial services and automotive. Vincent has been working at Mazars France for approximately 20 years and a Partner since 2015. He joins Mazars in the US as Managing Director serving international companies from publicly traded entities to family-owned business. Vincent received his M.S and B.S in Audit & Finance from Montpellier Business School, and he's a French Chartered Accountant.

