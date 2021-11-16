Loisos + Ubbelohde and Takenaka Corp. Announce Collaborative Research Agreement to Develop Zero Energy Building Design Guide

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loisos + Ubbelohde Associates (L+U) announces that the firm is working with Takenaka Corporation to develop a comprehensive design process to deliver Zero Energy Buildings. This design process will be documented in the Zero Energy Building Design Guide (ZDG), which will be deployed internally at Takenaka.

As the international community responds to climate change with standards and regulations, the architectural, engineering and construction industries have power to accelerate an effective response through design and delivery of Zero Energy Buildings. L+U will leverage its position as an innovator and expertise in developing sustainable design guidelines (previously in Minnesota and Hawaii) to assist in creating the ZDG. In supporting adoption within Takenaka Corporation, L+U will also collaborate on the Supporting Tool Set being developed simultaneously.

"At Loisos + Ubbelohde, we empower architects to find multiple pathways to sustainable, low-energy, and high-quality design," says George Loisos, Principal. "With Takenaka's history of dedication to quality and with over ¥1.1 trillion in consolidated sales, we have the opportunity to impact the global industry. Ultimately our approach to Zero Energy Buildings will create delightful, high-performance, sustainable built environments for the future."

Loisos + Ubbelohde Associates is an unconventional practice that brings research methods to the practice of high-performance integrated design and Zero Energy Buildings. The firm regularly publishes peer-reviewed research and is invited to present keynote lectures at international conferences. Loisos + Ubbelohde projects have received over 75 AIA Design and Sustainability awards, and their sustainability expertise has been awarded with 4 AIA/COTE Top Ten Green Projects, 18 LEED platinum certifications, and 8 net-zero energy buildings. For more information, please visit coolshadow.com.

Takenaka Corporation is among Japan's oldest and largest general contractors with storied history rich in tradition that spans over 400 years and includes creating many of Japan's most prominent architectural landmarks. The company currently has nearly 7,600 employees at home and abroad, including 2,400 architects. Its group offers comprehensive services worldwide across the entire spectrum of space creation from urban development and planning to design, engineering and construction, as well as post-completion services such as facility management and building maintenance.

The 10th and O Street State Office Building Project, an L+U project currently under construction, demonstrates the potential for Zero Net Energy and Zero Net Carbon Buildings that can be realized using the ZEB Design Guidelines. (image: HOK)

