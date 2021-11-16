Audeze Announces The Latest Speakerphone Technology Launching On Indiegogo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audeze, the leading premium headphone manufacturer, today announced its first ever non-headphone product, the FILTER portable personal conference speaker. Aren't you tired of dogs barking, babies crying, and vacuums screaming during important calls? FILTER uses beam-forming and Neural Network noise cancellation technology in combination with Audeze's legendary planar magnetic speaker to deliver perfect calls in any environment. FILTER is aimed to be the ultimate work at home or on-the-go solution.

Featuring advanced Neural Network noise cancellation and beam-forming technology, FILTER enables users to communicate with perfect clarity in any environment

Different environments giving your conference calls fits? FILTER uses a Deep Neural Network (DNN) based noise cancellation that eliminates most office or household sounds and presents only your voice. The DNN has been trained on over 500,000 noise samples, so it can accurately and effectively detect background noise and eliminate it. Solo or group calls are no problem for FILTER; with 70 - 360 degrees of variable beam-forming, it means no voice will escape being picked up – unless you want someone muted.

Based on technology Audeze first designed for the military, the proprietary planar magnetic speaker features high SPL and low distortion for unrivaled call clarity. The 70 mm X 105 mm speaker also features Audeze's Patented Fluxor magnets for high efficiency and Uniforce Diaphragm for distortion free sound. The result is the best sound reproduction and pick up in the industry. FILTER was designed to be portable and features a folding design that allows the speaker to be set upright. The small form factor is about the size of a smartphone and comes with an adjustable touch control panel, yet FILTER has greater output than many speakerphones three times its size. With USB and Bluetooth 5.0, FILTER can connect to your computer, mobile phone or tablet.

"This is a product designed for the hybrid workforce. You can use it at home to take your online meetings, but it's small enough to slip into your backpack for your conference call or huddle rooms at work," said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze.

Indiegogo Information:

FILTER will be available on Indiegogo starting Nov 16th with shipments estimated to begin in February 2022. See the Indiegogo FILTER page here .

ABOUT AUDEZE

Founded in 2008, Audeze is an award-winning premium technology company engineering the world's most advanced audio solutions. Focused on science, innovation, and craftsmanship, Audeze's precision audio extends from proprietary planar magnetic drivers and custom engineered transducers, to pristine sound reproduction and highly-unique audio-centric applications. From discerning audiophiles to Grammy-winning recording engineers, top eSports athletes to specialized medical facilities, Audeze has become one of the most respected audio companies in the world.

Audeze is proudly owned and operated in the USA, designed and engineered in California.

