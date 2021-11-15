Red Lobster® Makes The Holiday Season Merry And Bright With Helpful Holiday Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by offering a variety of ways to enjoy seafood, and of course Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, this holiday season. From gift card deals to Party Platters, Signature Feasts to Family Meals, and even a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Stuffing recipe, there's something for everyone.

Red Lobster’s® “Give a Gift, Get a Gift” holiday gift card promotion allows guests to earn a $10 bonus coupon for every $50 spent on gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online.

For those looking to give the gift of seafood, Red Lobster is welcoming back a guest-favorite that keeps on giving, the "Give a Gift, Get a Gift" gift card promotion. Starting now through the end of December, for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, guests will receive a bonus coupon for $10 off a dine-in or Red Lobster.com To Go order of $30 or more, redeemable in January and February.* For guests who prefer to do their holiday shopping from the comfort of home, Red Lobster is offering 10% off online gift card purchases of $100 or more starting Black Friday, November 26 through Cyber Monday, November 29.

After a busy day of holiday shopping, guests can feed their appetite by enjoying an abundant variety of craveable seafood all on one plate with Red Lobster's new lineup of Signature Feasts. Guests can choose from exciting seafood combinations like the NEW! Mariner's Feast, back by popular demand Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, and classic guest-favorite Ultimate Feast®.

Hosting for the holidays? Easy entertaining solutions like Party Platters and Family Meals, available To Go or for touchless delivery, take the stress out of prepping. And to spread even more holiday cheer, Red Lobster is offering FREE delivery on orders placed via RedLobster.com, Monday, November 22 through Cyber Monday, November 29.**

Guests are invited to celebrate all occasions in-restaurant or at home with Red Lobster this holiday season. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring Rapid Red Curbside. To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ .

*Excludes February 14, 2022.

**Valid in the U.S. only. Excludes Thursday, November 25 due to Thanksgiving closures.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Bingold

Jbingold@redlobster.com



Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.