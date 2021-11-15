OST receives DEI Champion of the Year designation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OST, a digital IT consultancy, was the recipient of the DEI Champion Organization of the Year at the annual EPIC Awards Gala hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. More than 400 attendees were in attendance at the JW Marriott on Monday, October 25, 2021 to celebrate the return of the EPIC Awards Gala, the premier business award celebration that recognizes both the businesses and the individuals pursuing Entrepreneurial, Progressive, Innovative, and Collaborative excellence in our region.

OST's DEI committee co-chair Kiran Sood Patel (center) accepts the DEI Champion of the Year award of behalf of OST at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce EPIC awards on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Each award category recognizes those who are leading in growth and innovation, strengthening the business community, enabling collaboration and connections, and accomplishing incredible endeavors with a focus on the future.

"These are the businesses and organizations that are making Grand Rapids a destination – a great place to live, work and thrive," said Dante Villarreal, Vice President of Business Services for the Grand Rapids Chamber. "New to EPIC this year, we also celebrated three diversity-focused recognitions, honoring those who help make our community more welcoming, inclusive and affirming. It speaks volumes to the evolving business community in Grand Rapids."

OST's DEI committee was formed in October 2019. Since then, the organization has hosted numerous conversations and workshops, invited community members in as guest speakers and offered OST employees continued opportunities to learn and grow. OST has also tracked its results, shared findings and invited anyone interested to join the effort along the way.

"This work should matter to everyone. It should matter to everyone in every room across the city and across the community because it matters," said Kiran Sood Patel, OST DEI committee co-chair at the awards celebration. "It's about conversation and connection and engaging and challenging your own assumptions."

Meredith Bronk, CEO and President of OST added, "We are honored to be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce for our efforts in the DEI space, and realize that in many ways, we've only just begun. Creating an equitable and inclusive workplace – where we walk the talk – is foundational. Helping create meaningful change in our industry is a long game that we are committed to."

OST's statement to diversity is published on its website and can be read here: You matter! Your experiences matter, your journey with OST matters, and your success matters. People drive all our achievements, and we know that taking care of each other takes care of everything else. This is why we strive to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within our company, the work we do and our communities. We'll surely face challenges along the way. And we'll all continually learn from them to build a caring culture true to our guiding principles: honor, delight, serve, embrace and learn.

