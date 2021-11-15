One Rock Capital Partners Expands Operating Partner Team With The Addition Of Adam Kuritzky

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Kuritzky to its team of Operating Partners. Mr. Kuritzky brings over 15 years of leadership and executive consulting experience in scaling and enhancing the sales and marketing functions for public and privately owned companies. Working alongside One Rock Operating Partners Brian Potts and Kush Tulsidas, he will be responsible for assessing sales and marketing strategies at target companies and One Rock's portfolio companies, post-acquisition.

Prior to being engaged by One Rock, Mr. Kuritzky served as a Vice President of Sales and then as an Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing in North America at Proactis. Before Proactis, he worked as an Executive Consultant at The Riverside Company. Mr. Kuritzky joined The Riverside Company from Peloton, a California-based company focused on developing sales training simulations for large public and private equity-owned companies, where he served as an Executive Vice President of Sales.

"One Rock's dedicated Operating Partners are integral to the firm's investment and value-creation process, and we could not be more pleased to welcome Adam to the growing team," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock.

"I have admired One Rock's ability to make successful investments and work through complexities at any level to enhance and deliver long-term value," said Mr. Kuritzky. "I am honored to join the talented team of Operating Partners and look forward to further supporting our portfolio companies' growth through the development of competitive sales and marketing strategies."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Mr. Kuritzky joins a growing team, which now includes 18 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

