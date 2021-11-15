Aphex BioCleanse Systems Reports 2021 Third Quarter Operational Results

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cutting-edge cleaning and disinfection company offering zero-footprint environmental remediation products, and known for its highly acclaimed non-toxic and water-based disinfection product line, Hy-IQ® Water, today announced a filing of its required financial and disclosure reports with the OTC Pink reporting service for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Operational Highlights as of End of Third Quarter 2021

Completed strategic changes in the Aphex executive leadership team and composition of its Board of Directors, renewing focus on strategic market development, seeking regulatory approvals and achieving operational success

Received notice of issuance of a new patent (US 11,112,397) for Open-Cell Foam Biological Indicator for Bacteria Detection & Removal from Water or Air, and Methods of Use

Exhibited at the ASD (Affordable Shopping Destination) Market Week convention where Scott Smith , Aphex's Chief Sustainability Officer and Founder of bioFOAM™, presented a keynote address on environmentally friendly consumer cleaning products

"The third quarter of 2021 was a transitional and pivotal quarter for Aphex, and I can happily share that we effectively used it to re-position the company for further success headed into the remainder of the year and 2022," said Tom Fitzgerald, Aphex's Chairman of the Board. "We are looking to continue on our path toward regulatory approval of the Hy-IQ cleaning solution, propelling our Company into final stages of product commercialization setting a clear path to sustained revenue with some of the largest global players in the space. Beyond that, we remain laser-focused on generating sales and leveraging the proven success of our newly acquired and integrated bioFOAM™ product line, led by Mr. Scott Smith, whom I have every bit of confidence in to take Aphex and BioFoam to the next level. "

To learn more about Aphex, visit www.aphexus.com .

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

