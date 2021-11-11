SeaWorld Honors Veterans And Servicemembers With Free Admissions, Events And Offerings Across The Parks This Veterans Day

More than 10 million active duty and retired military personnel and their families have enjoyed the parks for free as part of the Waves of Honors Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day, SeaWorld is honoring active duty and retired servicemembers with free admissions, events and offerings across the parks. These events and offerings are part of SeaWorld's Waves of Honors program, which salutes U.S. military veterans and their families. Since its launch in 2005, SeaWorld's Waves of Honors program has welcomed more than 10 million guests – active duty military, veterans and their families – to enjoy the company's parks for free.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding tradition of honoring the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve our country," said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Many of our parks are located in areas where there are many active and retired military personnel, especially across Texas, Florida, Virginia and in Southern California. We look forward to opening our parks to these American patriots and their families every year. We are also privileged to count retired military personnel among our team, and we salute them and those in our community who have sacrificed so much for our freedom."

This year's events to honor veterans include:

In California , Nov. 14 . The park is opening each day with a flag ceremony and the national anthem. For more information, visit SeaWorld San Diego is hosting a "Red, White and Blue Salute" event honoring veterans and servicemembers, which features live music performances from local bands, patriotic fireworks displays and access to a VIP section for veterans and guests through. The park is opening each day with a flag ceremony and the national anthem. For more information, visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/red-white-blue-salute/

In Texas , SeaWorld San Antonio will host 200 veterans and servicemembers at the park this holiday season in partnership with the USO.

Through the Waves of Honors program, SeaWorld continues to offer free or discounted tickets to active duty and retired military veterans and their families to visit the parks. For more information and to register through the program, please visit each park's website.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

