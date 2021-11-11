KPMG Awarded U.S. Patent For Cyber Incident Response Solution KPMG Digital Responder automates common forensic triage tasks, significantly reducing time and costs for information security and legal teams

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP (KPMG) has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for KPMG Digital Responder, a solution enabling rapid response to cyber incidents.

KPMG LLP (PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP)

By innovating and automating common parts of the digital forensics and incident response process, KPMG's new patent helps eliminate unpredictable spend associated with traditional approaches while maintaining integrity during the investigation process.

KPMG Digital Responder performs a targeted collection of forensic artifacts from live systems or disk images, and then analyzes the data to help accelerate the response with forensic precision. The solution will generate questions when a potential risk arises, such as 'why did an employee transfer 200 confidential files to a non-company removable storage device' or answer questions such as 'what files were at risk from a threat actors unauthorized access.'

"Whether it's an insider threat or a network intrusion from a ransomware incident, responses need to be swift and efficient," said David Nides, Principal, Cyber Security Services, KPMG U.S. "By automating manual functions, KPMG Digital Responder reduces the detection to response lag from days to hours, which is critical in emerging notification requirements."

To learn more about KPMG Digital Responder, visit: KPMG Digital Responder.

