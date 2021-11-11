DICK'S Sporting Goods Annouces Holiday Gift Guide, Black Friday Deals And Hours

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has unveiled its 2021 online holiday gift guide and its Black Friday deals and hours. The holiday guide is available on dicks.com and will be continually refreshed throughout the holiday season.

Customers can shop Black Friday deals starting online and in-store on Sunday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 27. A sample of special offers include:

50% off Prince 6800 Table Tennis Table ($299.98)

$100 off a 14ft. Sports Power Trampoline ($249.99)

$50 off a Weider 300lb Weight Set ($349.98)

25% off Select Alpine Design Jackets and Flannels

Buy One, Get One Free Cozy Cabin Socks, Gloves and Blankets

$21.98 NCAA Hoodies and Quarter-Zips

Deals with other brands and categories will be added during the week. As previously announced, DICK'S will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend time with their families. Stores will open on Black Friday at 5:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Store hours vary by location and customers should check their local store website for more details.

This holiday season, DICK'S customers will see a shopping experience that will be easier than ever, with more ways to shop and pay throughout the gifting season -- in-store, at curbside, online at dicks.com or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including:

One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online with easy one-hour curbside or in-store pickup. Subject to product availability. Exceptions apply.





Ship to Home: If an item is sold out in-store or only sold online, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.





Same-Day Delivery: Customers from 47 states and Washington D.C. can take advantage of same-day delivery from more than 700 DICK'S stores by using the Instacart app or website.





Best Price Guarantee: Customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price this holiday season with DICK'S Best Price Guarantee. If a customer provides proof that the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register.





The Gift That Always Fits: Customers can give the gift of a gift card, available in-stores or online, for recipients to use at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands or Going, Going, Gone! locations or online at dicks.com, fieldandstreamshop.com, golfgalaxy.com, publiclands.com and goinggoing.com. eGift cards can arrive within minutes.





ScoreCard: Customers can earn one point for every $1 spent on qualified purchases. Get a $10 reward for every 300 points earned. ScoreCard Gold members can unlock access to members-only perks.





Deals at Your Fingertips: There are two ways to get the best gifts and latest launches delivered to your phone. Download DICK'S free mobile app on Apple or Android or visit dicks.com/text to learn more about DICK'S text alerts program.

Additionally, DICK'S offers flexible payment options to ease the stress of the holiday season, including:

Affirm: By selecting Affirm at checkout online or in select stores, customers can pay for purchases over time, with flexible payment schedules, as low as 0% financing and no penalty for paying early.





Afterpay: For in-store shopping experiences, customers can download the Afterpay app, set up the Afterpay card and add to digital wallet before tapping to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Customers can enjoy 0% financing on their payments.





ScoreRewards credit card: The ScoreRewards credit card issued by Synchrony offers the flexibility to earn Rewards faster with 2x Points on qualifying in-store and online purchases at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy locations or customers can choose 12 months Special Financing on qualifying in-store purchases of $399 or more.

Most DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands store locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season. Please check your local store website for more details. Store and curbside pickup hours may vary throughout the holiday shopping season.

To start shopping and saving early, visit dicks.com .

