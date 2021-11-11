INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For veterans with PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, and more, life can seem overwhelming sometimes. One thing that has helped many veterans cope with their symptoms is medical cannabis. But the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) hasn't made things easy for veterans to get the help they need. This has led many to choose a safe and legal alternative called Delta 8.

Delta 8 THC is Helping Veterans in Many Ways

Delta 8 is a federally legal cannabinoid which offers similar effects to medical cannabis without some of the unwanted side effects of cannabis, which contains Delta 9. Delta 9 is known to be more intoxicating than Delta 8, and it can cause an increase in paranoia and anxiety, along with confusion and a clouded head for some. Consumers, including veterans, have said Delta 8 doesn't have the unwanted side effects while also helping them with their anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain.

Additionally, several veterans have reported they have an improved quality of life . They are experiencing less pain. Plus, those who take Delta 8 also say they have been able to reduce the amount of opioids they take with the help and guidance of their doctor. Recent studies have shown the same benefits of cannabis. Consumers are using more cannabis and medical cannabis over opioids, leading to less addiction and dependence on opioids during a countrywide epidemic.

Even though the VA says they are still looking into the potential benefit of cannabis for military veterans with PTSD, federal lawmakers are moving things forward. Most recently, House and Senate subcommittees both approved research efforts requiring the VA to take action. A key will be research on medical cannabis for PTSD veterans as a potential alternative to opioids.

