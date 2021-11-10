Ying McPherson Selected to The Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under Forty

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle honors the accomplishments of Atlanta's 40 young movers and shakers who are scaling the ranks, making a mark in their industries, and leading in their communities. MS. McPherson along with the other 2021 honorees, all under the age of forty, was selected for making significant career achievements and demonstrating social responsibility in the Metro Atlanta area.

"We are very proud of Ying's accomplishments. Her contributions can be found in every facet of our business from our enhanced resource planning to the design thinking that enables us to better serve our customers" commented Gautam Thakkar, Unifi's CEO. Karan Ishwar, Group CEO of Argenbright Holdings added, "Since joining Unifi's senior management team, Ying has become a mentor for many of our associates and she has become an important sounding board for me. She is an energetic and energizing leader, constantly seeking new ways to do things better and make a larger positive impact."

The 40 Under Forty event, now in its 18th year was held on November 4th at the Stave Room, housed in American Spirit Works.

About Ying McPherson

Since joining Unifi in January 2019, Ying has been an increasingly valued leader and team member. As chief strategy officer, she leads the development and execution of strategic initiatives while heading up resource planning, business analytics, and corporate marketing.

Ying came to Unifi after eight highly successful years with WestRock, formerly Rock-Tenn. She grew up in China and at the age of 17 made the bold decision to move to America, alone and without family. Following her graduation from Emory University Ying joined PwC and became a CPA. Three years later, she moved into investment banking with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Citizens.

About Unifi

At our core, Unifi is an aviation services-centric company with a technology-enabled workforce. By earning the respect of operators, manufacturers, and other service providers we serve worldwide, Unifi has built a reputation as the top provider in the industry, known for our commitment to quality, safety, and providing outstanding customer service. Unifi has an established presence in over 190 airports, incorporating 300+ aviation service contracts that employ over 22,000 employees in support of over 1M annual flights at 22 of the top 30 US airports. For more information, please visit www.unifiservice.com.

