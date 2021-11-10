GATE Energy Selected to Advance Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Guidance Through NOIA Workgroup

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, the premier global engineering, commissioning, and field services provider headquartered in Houston, TX, just announced that they have been selected to serve on the NOIA, National Ocean Industries Association, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Workgroup. This workgroup will be important in providing member direction and guidance to NOIA on educational and advocacy activities related to offshore CCS.

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

GATE Energy will be instrumental in providing a good direction on policy priorities required to enable offshore CCS.

Karthik Annadorai, Executive Vice President at GATE Energy, said, "GATE Energy is perfectly poised for the global energy transition. With world-class services in the energy industry that have been tried and tested over 20 years, GATE will be instrumental in providing the industry with a good direction on policy priorities required to enable offshore CCS, both before Congress and the Administration."

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

