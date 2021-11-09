Ask the Expert
Xinhua Silk Road: Nanjing West Road international competitiveness index launched in Shanghai

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanjing West Road international competitiveness index was launched in Shanghai on Saturday at 2021 Shanghai Jing'an District investment promotion event.

Released by Jones Lang LaSalle, the index offers a competitiveness evaluation model of core international business area from four dimensions of city leading force, business convergence, cultural appeal and international influence with 30 key indicators.

The index aims to analyze the current development status, advantages and prospects of Nanjing West Road business district, and further enlarge the international influence and global competitiveness of Jing'an District.

To demonstrate Jing'an District's high-quality business environment and service advantages, regional planning and development of the four functional zones is also promoted at the investment promotion event.

It is noted that "six industries" such as business service, professional service, financial service, cultural creativity, data intelligence and life health as well as "five economies" such as service economy, building economy, headquarters economy, innovation economy and open economy have been developed to inject great impetus for high-quality development and construction in Jing'an District.

