Veriforce Acquires ComplyWorks Africa - Establishes Operational Hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Safety and compliance management leader expands its global commitment to bring workers home safely and optimize business performance

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce , the supply chain risk and compliance management industry's fastest-growing solution provider, today announces the acquisition of South Africa-based ComplyWorks Africa (Pty) Ltd., Africa's leading supply chain compliance management solution provider in the mining and energy sectors. The acquisition establishes Veriforce's core operational hub covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

(PRNewsfoto/Veriforce)

Founded in 2011 by Nicolai Massyn and brothers Ben Snyman and TJ Snyman, ( SnymanVentures Inc. ), ComplyWorks Africa's integration into EMEA operations not only extends the Veriforce brand into new territories but also strengthens the organization's global commitment to help companies manage their third-party workforce, navigate complex safety and regulatory environments, and manage business continuity and environmental sustainability risk.

"Our mission to 'help bring workers home safely' extends beyond borders and requires a comprehensive approach on a global scale," said Colby Lane, Veriforce CEO of the combined company. "The success of ComplyWorks Africa helps to bolster our global commitment, and position Veriforce for an even greater expansion of capabilities and world-class service."

"As companies shift their focus beyond safety and risk management toward sustainability and ESG matters, it's become increasingly important to provide global support and thought leadership to multinational enterprises," said Nicolai Massyn, former president of ComplyWorks Africa. "We're honored to join the Veriforce team and widen the coverage of the industry's most comprehensive solution for managing supply chain risk."

Through the acquisition, Veriforce strengthens its global capacity of supporting customers in over 100 countries and 120 languages, and builds on technologies that foster global compliance and emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.

About ComplyWorks Africa (Pty) Ltd.

ComplyWorks Africa (Pty) Ltd., a South African-based franchise of ComplyWorks, a Veriforce® company, was founded in 2011 by Nicolai Massyn and brothers Ben Snyman and TJ Snyman ( SnymanVentures Inc. ) to provide contactor management services and asset management solutions to industries in sub-Saharan Africa, with a strong focus on the mining and energy sectors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veriforce