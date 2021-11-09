National Pension Service of Korea and Tishman Speyer Launch $1.5 Billion Investment Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) and Tishman Speyer, a leading global real estate owner, developer, manager and investor, today announced the creation of NPS-Tishman Speyer Thematic Platform, a $1.5 billion separately managed account (SMA) focused on investments in real estate innovation and high-demand asset classes across major U.S. markets.

The newly established venture will dedicate substantial capital to pursue opportunities in emerging sectors that are being propelled by rapid advances in innovation and technology. This initiative, which draws upon Tishman Speyer and NPS's global expertise and experiences as early adopters of new technologies, will explore the creation of new funds and platforms aimed at a range of promising sectors.

"For more than a decade, the National Pension Service has been a strategic partner and sophisticated co-investor with us. I am excited to build on our relationship and recent successes," said Tishman Speyer President and CEO Rob Speyer. "This new platform leans into our collective experience in emerging asset classes and global markets. The most intriguing part is the new built-in ability to move quickly based on disruptive technologies and market shifts."

The NPS-Tishman Speyer platform will also devote capital for the acquisition and development by Breakthrough Properties of world-class life sciences real estate. A joint venture between Tishman Speyer and life sciences investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is currently advancing a number of major investments in the largest life sciences clusters in Boston and San Diego and maintains a robust pipeline of potential investments in many established and emerging life sciences markets.

The platform will make investments in promising proptech companies, especially at nascent stages in their growth cycles. NPS and Tishman Speyer will specifically target investments in disruptive technologies that are transforming how all stakeholders experience real estate.

NPS will become the anchor investor in Tishman Speyer's newly established affordable housing platform. The partnership will focus on addressing the affordability crisis by investing in fair and equitable affordable and workforce housing primarily in supply-constrained neighborhoods.

In addition, the NPS-Tishman Speyer partnership will seed the creation of a new mezzanine lending arm within Tishman Speyer that will originate and acquire high-yield loans tied to various sectors of real estate in gateway cities and growing innovation markets.

About National Pension Service of Korea

National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) is one of the largest pension funds in the world with approximately USD 788 billion in assets as of August, 2021. NPS manages its funds investing in financial investment assets both of domestic and global, while diversifying the investment portfolio into equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes including real estate, private equity and infrastructure.

About Tishman Speyer ( www.tishmanspeyer.com)

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 30 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 484 properties, totaling 219 million square feet, with a combined value of over $121 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and Mission Rock in San Francisco.

View original content:

SOURCE Tishman Speyer