Former General Counsel Of Stanford University And Former Managing Partner Of Morrison & Foerster (L.A.) Joins HyperDraft As Board Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperDraft, Inc., a technology company that builds software for anyone who deals with legal documents, has announced the addition of legal industry leader Michael Roster to its advisory board. Roster will provide strategic support to HyperDraft as it expands its software platform and go-to-market efforts to law firms, in-house legal departments, and private and public companies.

"We are honored to have Mike join us in our journey to modernize tools for the legal industry," said HyperDraft co-founder and CEO Tony Thai. "Mike's experience and insight will help us in our mission to deliver the modern technology that people need to tackle legal documents more efficiently."

Roster brings over 40 years of legal industry experience in the public sector, private sector, and academia. Prior to his current role as an Adjunct Professor at USC's Gould School of Law, he served as Managing Partner of Morison & Foerster's Los Angeles office, General Counsel of Stanford University and Stanford Medical Center, Director and Chair of the Association of Corporate Counsel, and an outside director and Vice Chair of Silicon Valley Bank. He received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Stanford.

"What I especially like about this project," Roster said, "is that it is designed by lawyers who have actually done these types of transactions and thus know what real lawyers need and do. Also, the system doesn't impose its approaches on the users, but rather it learns what users prefer and then helps implement their methods going forward."

Roster's involvement demonstrates how traditional legal services can draw upon the new tools available for legal professionals and their clients.

Other key HyperDraft advisory board members include Brian Brooks (former General Counsel of Coinbase, former Managing Partner of O'Melveny & Myers' DC office, and former Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency), Michael Chasalow (Founder and Director of the USC Small Business Clinic), Jenny Wang (Vice President of Legal and Risk Management for Thai Union North America), and Dennis Allen (Head of Legal Operations at Databricks).

