Coverage Update for NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 Briefings, Events, Broadcasts

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide updated coverage of the upcoming launch and docking activities for the agency's SpaceX Crew-3 mission, which will carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

This mission marks the third time the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has transported a crew rotation of astronauts to the station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It will be the spacecraft's fourth flight for the program with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight.

The launch now is targeted for no earlier than 9:03 p.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 10, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch follows a successful return of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission.

The Crew Dragon Endurance is scheduled to dock to the space station at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Launch and docking coverage will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The Crew-3 flight will carry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander; Tom Marshburn, pilot; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist; as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, who will serve as a mission specialist, to the space station for a six-month science mission.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Today, Tuesday, Nov. 9

9:30 p.m. – Crew-3 Prelaunch News Teleconference with the following participants:

Steve Stich , manager, Commercial Crew Program, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

Joel Montalbano , manager, International Space Station Program, NASA Johnson

Holly Ridings , chief flight director, Flight Operations Directorate, Johnson

SpaceX Representative

ESA Representative

Wednesday, Nov. 10

4:45 p.m. - NASA TV coverage begins

9:03 p.m. – Launch

NASA TV coverage continues through docking, arrival, and the welcome ceremony. In lieu of a postlaunch news conference, NASA leadership will provide comments during the broadcast.

Thursday, Nov. 11

7:10 p.m. – Docking

8:45 p.m. – Hatch Opening

9:20 p.m. – Welcoming Ceremony

NASA TV Launch Coverage

NASA TV live coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. For NASA TV downlink information, schedules, and links to streaming video, visit:

NASA Website Launch Coverage

NASA's Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and, ultimately, to Mars.

