Valeo Networks Acquires On Time Tech, Further Accelerating National Growth Strategy

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, an industry-leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the acquisition of On Time Tech, a California-based Managed Service Provider (MSP). Financial terms are not being released.

Through this latest acquisition of another highly respected MSP under the Valeo Networks organization, the company adds two more California locations, further supporting Valeo Networks' goal of building a national network of IT and cybersecurity experts to comprehensively support and protect its client base.

Valeo Networks' fifth acquisition will continue to operate as DBA On Time Tech (A Valeo Networks Company), and maintain both their San Francisco, CA headquarters and Los Angeles, CA office locations. Aligning with Valeo Networks' expertise, On Time Tech specializes in providing IT solutions for clients within financial services, healthcare, architecture, and non-profit organizations.

"As we continue to advance our nationwide growth strategy, working with outstanding companies like On Time Tech will help us achieve that goal," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "This acquisition further strengthens our well-established California presence, and expands our resources in the areas of cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and compliance. With their customer-centric approach, the On Time Tech team is an excellent fit within our organization."

"I am excited for On Time Tech to join forces with Valeo Networks and be part of something bigger," said Lance Stone, President, On Time Tech. "With a nationwide presence, focus on cybersecurity, and breadth of resources to pull from, we will be able to better serve our clients and give our staff additional opportunities for growth. While getting to know Valeo's leadership team, I found that they are also passionate about providing top-tier services for clients and especially appreciate that the company culture and vision is a solid match to ours. I look forward to the next chapter of our journey!"

About On Time Tech

On Time Tech is an IT Support and Computer Services company serving California since 2004, providing expert, economical managed IT, cloud hosting, network security, and backup solutions for small to mid-size businesses. They specialize in leveraging pro-growth technology services to help organizations with all their day-to-day IT needs, keep them operating at peak efficiency, and take their business to the next level. Learn more at www.ontimetech.com.

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks is a full-service, award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 20 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL, with additional locations nationwide. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.



