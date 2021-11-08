Mitsubishi Motors Celebrates Active-Duty Military And Veterans With Special Veterans Day Discount

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Veterans Day 2021, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) has announced a special Veterans Day Discount. When combined with its standard, year-round military discount, this now provides one of the industry's strongest incentives: $1,000 off the purchase price of a new Mitsubishi vehicle to active-duty military and veterans through November 30.1 This discount is available, in addition to any other incentives offered at local Mitsubishi dealerships across the country. The announcement follows an inspiring finish by Team Record the Journey in the 2021 Rebelle Rally – a team backed by MMNA and veteran's nonprofit, Record the Journey (RTJ).

"As Veterans Day remembers all those who have served or are serving in the armed forces, Mitsubishi Motors is celebrating their commitment for the entire month of November with one of the industry's strongest purchase incentives," said MMNA's COO, Mark Chaffin. "Through our 'Small Batch – Big Impact' corporate social responsibility program, we've been honored to partner with veteran's nonprofit, Record the Journey, for three years, raising the profile of the valuable work they do on behalf of military veterans. We're proud to be able to offer these heroes even more this month, as our nation comes together to recognize those who serve our country."

Since 2019, MMNA has partnered with RTJ – a nonprofit dedicated to helping service members successfully transition to civilian life – to compete in the grueling eight-day, 2500-km, all-women, off-road Rebelle Rally. In 2021, Selena "Mason" Converse, a retired U.S. Air Force emergency medical services technician, and Erin Mason, a retired U.S. Navy aviation structural mechanic piloted a minimally modified 2022 Outlander across the finish line. Working alongside Mason and Erin was third teammate, Sammy – Mason's German Shepherd – a PTSD-trained service dog, who became the first canine to ever compete in the rally.

Together, they proved the resilience of the human (and canine) spirit, as well as the capability and durability of the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Mitsubishi Motors is proud to continue its support of veterans and military families' selfless service, sacrifice, and for many, their continued road to recovery. More information about the Veterans Day Discount and Mitsubishi's lineup of vehicles may be found at www.mitsubishicars.com. For more information on Mitsubishi's support of Team Record the Journey and the Rebelle Rally visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

1. Mitsubishi recognizes the dedication and achievements of the hardworking women and men of the military. Your investment in this country is to be commended. In recognition of your efforts, for the month of November Mitsubishi Motors will double the standard Military Rebate to $1,000 on select models. Important restrictions and rules apply. See your participating Dealer for the program details. Thank you! Offer valid from 11/2/2021 through 11/30/2021.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615- 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

