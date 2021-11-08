Miles Edwards Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Chief Compliance Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Miles Edwards as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. Throughout his 30-year career as an attorney and compliance officer, Edwards has developed expertise on a broad range of financial sectors including global private funds, investment advisers, investment banking, private equity, and broker-dealers. He is a member of FINRA's New York City regional committee and InfraGard, the partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector for the protection of US critical infrastructure.

"We operate in a highly-regulated industry and approach our legal and regulatory obligations with the utmost seriousness," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Miles is a highly-respected professional who brings a wide range of experience and knowledge to this role at Sanctuary."

Prior to joining Sanctuary Wealth, Miles Edwards acted as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for a very large family office serving ultra-high net worth families and individuals, institutional clients and foundations and was responsible for the compliance and legal oversight of its Registered Investment Adviser and broker-dealer. Miles also provided guidance on the firm's investment banking and private equity lines of business.

"I've watched Sanctuary's outstanding growth over the last three years with tremendous admiration for the team and structure that they've managed to coalesce in such a short time," said Miles Edwards, CCO & General Counsel, Sanctuary Wealth. "I'm thrilled to be coming on board at such an exciting time in Sanctuary's evolution and look forward to being a part of their continual success.

Edwards is admitted to the District of Columbia, New Jersey State & New Jersey Federal District Bar, as well as the Bar of the United States Supreme Court. Miles is a noted panelist, author and lecturer on compliance and regulation both here in the United States and globally.

He graduated from Syracuse University and received a law degree from Catholic University in addition to holding several FINRA registrations.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $18.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

