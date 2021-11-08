ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, announced today the appointment of Axel Lomholt as Chief Product Officer, Indices & Benchmark for Qontigo. In this role he will have overall responsibility for the STOXX and DAX index portfolio.

Axel Lomholt to head Qontigo’s index business as Chief Product Officer, Indices & Benchmarks for STOXX and DAX

Lomholt, who joins Qontigo after nearly nine years in senior management roles at Vanguard Investments, reports to Neal Pawar, Chief Operating Officer of Qontigo.

"Axel brings experience, ambition and a track record of innovation and performance that are a perfect fit for Qontigo," said Pawar. "The profound benefits of the union of indexing and quantitative analytics—the premise for the creation of Qontigo—continue to generate growing enthusiasm among clients, and we look forward to Axel driving our growth of our indexing solutions to meet the investment and sustainability goals of investors and asset owners worldwide."

At Vanguard, Lomholt most recently served as Head of Product and Program Management for Asia, where he led a number of large-scale business initiatives across the region. Earlier at Vanguard, he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Asia. Prior to joining Vanguard's Asia business, Lomholt served in two global roles; namely, Head of Product for International and then Head of ETFs for Vanguard outside of the US.

He previously spent three years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), followed by three with BlackRock, which acquired BGI in 2010, holding key leadership roles in the iShares business in EMEA and APAC. Before that, Lomholt served in portfolio management leadership roles with Gulf International Bank Ltd. and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Lomholt holds a BSc Finance from Bayes Business School, an MSc Finance from Reading University, and completed the Global Leadership Executive Program at Harvard Business School.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

