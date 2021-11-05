Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards of Class A common stock to two new employees in connection with their joining the Company as agency executives. The Company granted 215,000 restricted shares to Marianne Malina, Global CEO of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, and 150,000 restricted stock units to Toby Southgate, Global CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors. The grants are effective November 1, 2021, and will vest on the third anniversary of each executive's start date, subject to continued employment. Vesting of 65,000 of the restricted shares granted to Ms. Malina is further subject to the achievement of performance conditions. The grants provide for accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause, with the number of shares pro-rated based on months of service, or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

