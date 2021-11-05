Angel Medical Systems Announces Mike Gillem as Chief Commercial Officer

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Medical Systems, Inc., (DBA AngelMed) announced today the appointment of Mike Gillem as Chief Commercial Officer. Mike will be responsible for the direction and management of all sales and marketing activities for The Guardian System, the company's premier cardiac monitoring product. Mike brings more than 29 years of medical device experience in Cardiology and Orthopedics serving in various sales and sales leadership roles.

"We are excited to have Mike as part of the AngelMed executive team. Mike will be instrumental in our goals to accomplish key milestones in the launch of The Guardian as well as building a sales force for the future," said Brad Snow, Chief Executive Officer of AngelMed. "Mike's leadership and broad experience of launching disruptive technologies will be key to establishing a strong foundation, systems and processes with a scalability that exceeds expectations."

Prior to joining AngelMed, Gillem served as Chief Commercial Officer for McGinley Orthopedics where he helped introduce new, innovative technology to orthopedic surgeons and hospitals globally. Gillem has also held several senior level positions bringing new products to the marketplace and driving clinical adoption. Most notably was his early involvement with Foxhollow Technologies. His field execution and management leadership resulted in an explosive revenue ramp from zero revenue to over $150M in revenue in under 2 years. Gillem received his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University.

"It is an exciting time to be at AngelMed as we expand the launch of The Guardian System for patients who are at high risk from a prior ACS event. I'm looking forward to leading these efforts as we build out a top tier commercial team to enhance the standard of care," said Mike Gillem, Chief Commercial Officer of AngelMed.

About The Guardian System

The Guardian device is implanted subcutaneously by a cardiologist during a low-risk, outpatient surgical procedure. The Guardian's proprietary algorithm uses machine learning to establish a patients baseline then continuously records the heart's electrical activity, 24/7, detecting and alerting for heart attacks. The Guardian device provides a more effective diagnosis of a life-threatening event when compared to patient symptoms alone.1

About Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

Angel Medical Systems, Inc., is a cutting edge medical device company offering the worlds first and only FDA approved Class III implantable to detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real time. Angel Medical Systems maintains a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Events.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward- looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our business plans, regulatory approvals and product performance and impact. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect our ability to implement our business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed in this press release. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

