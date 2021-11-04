Medigate Accelerates Expansion to Meet Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate, Healthcare's Security and Clinical Asset Management leader, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Capitalizing on recently acquired landmark clients in Australia, Medigate's investment reflects its overall commitment to healthcare providers across the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Medigate)

The threat landscape for the devices that underpin connected care delivery continues to expand. And because care critical devices cannot be managed by traditional IT tools, demand for solutions that address such challenges is high. By providing unprecedented visibility to connected assets of all types, Medigate's deterministic, passive detection capabilities have quickly become the industry standard for managing and strengthening the security posture of all devices connecting to clinical networks.

Medigate has appointed Luke Zappara as the Regional Director of the Asia-Pacific region. Bringing more than 22 years of industry experience and sales leadership, Zappara will establish the regional team and spearhead Medigate's expansion and growth strategy. Before joining Medigate, Zappara held senior roles at F5 Networks, DXC, CA and Cisco.

"Global expansion has always been the goal for us," said Jonathan Langer, Co-Founder and CEO at Medigate. "The decision to invest in the region comes after a sustained period of positive growth and the acquisition of several landmark clients in Australia. We take pride in delivering an unmatched client experience, and Luke and his team are already making strides in establishing the region to continue this at a local level; I look forward to seeing what's to come."

Earlier this week, Medigate announced the launch of Clinical Device Efficiency (CDE), a new module focused on improving device utilization and management. CDE integrates with leading CMMS systems and delivers a common data foundation --dynamic record of truth tailor made for HDO's. CDE provides real-time device location, detailed utilization analytics and inventory data. The data are fed into a recommendation engine aimed at improving allocations and capital planning.

"The shift to Digital Health exposes a wealth of data; investing in a platform that turns that data into meaningful, actionable insights that improve your security posture or support critical decisions; it is the key to extracting maximum business value and ultimately delivering better patient care. That platform is Medigate, and I am excited to be a part of it," said Zappara.

For Medigate, this expansion is only the beginning. With a rapidly growing global partner network and several significant announcements in the pipeline, Medigate will continue to evolve to play a crucial role in the future of digital healthcare.

About Medigate

Medigate is a healthcare-dedicated medical device security, asset management and operational analytics company. We deliver integrated solutions that break traditional IT, Technology Management and Supply Chain operational silos to eliminate long-standing workflow inefficiencies that manifest as unnecessary costs and risks. Medigate solutions deliver superior clinical network visibility and power workflow automations spanning preventative maintenance to the remediation of threats to security policy enforcement. As further evidenced by its being selected as Best in KLAS 2021 for Healthcare IoT Security, the company is widely recognized as the solution market leader. Learn more: https://www.medigate.io/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medigate