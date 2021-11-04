DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 16, 2021

WUHAN, China, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 6:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Singapore Toll Free: 800-120-5863 Conference ID: 3475895

The replay will be accessible through November 23, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10161928

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

