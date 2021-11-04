Autoliv and the Piaggio Group join forces to develop a scooter and motorcycle airbag

STOCKHOLM and PONTEDERA, Italy, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and the Piaggio Group, one of the leading manufacturers of scooters and motorcycles, are collaborating to develop an airbag for powered two-wheelers, for greater rider safety.

A joint development agreement was signed by the two parties for the purpose of developing airbags to provide greater protection for two-wheeler riders and enhance riding pleasure. The airbags will be mounted on the vehicle frame and will deploy in milliseconds.

The popularity of powered two-wheelers continues to rise, due to widespread urbanization and urban densification and to the practicality and ease of use of powered two-wheelers. Today scooters and motorcycles are equipped with advanced safety systems, such as ABS (Antilock Braking System) and ASR (Anti-Slip Regulation), and the addition of airbags will be a further step in this direction.

"Autoliv is committed to our vision of Saving More Lives and to providing world class life-saving solutions for mobility and society. Therefore, we are developing products that specifically protect vulnerable road users. The development of these products is an integral part of our sustainability agenda and an important step towards our goal of saving 100,000 lives a year by 2030", says Mikael Bratt, CEO and President, Autoliv.

Autoliv has developed the initial concepts with advanced simulation tools and conducted full-scale crash tests. Autoliv will now work with the Piaggio Group to develop the product further and potentially commercialize the concept.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products save over 33,000 lives each year and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, the Piaggio Group is Europe's largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer and one of the world leaders in its sector. It has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2006 (PIA.MI) and has three main lines of business: 2- and 3-wheel vehicles (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and the robotics division (PFF) in Boston. The Group portfolio includes some of the best-known and most iconic light mobility brands, such as Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. With more than 6,600 employees, the Piaggio Group markets its products in over 100 countries and has six manufacturing plants, in Italy, India, China, Vietnam and America. The Group also has four R&D centres with around 1,000 employees.

Piaggio Group www.piaggiogroup.com

