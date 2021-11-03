Peet's Coffee celebrates the season with its spectacular Holiday Blend along with peppermint and spiced beverages, including new plant-based Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Foam Latte

Peet's On Earth: Limited Time Holiday Coffee Offerings Bring Comfort And Joy, Festive Flavors Peet's Coffee celebrates the season with its spectacular Holiday Blend along with peppermint and spiced beverages, including new plant-based Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Foam Latte

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee is serving holiday cheer with new limited time seasonal offerings, including its celebrated Holiday Blend and the debut of the plant-based Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte. Along with a collection of cozy and thoughtful wintery gift options and popular peppermint beverages, Peet's limited time holiday offerings are available today through January 4, 2022, while supplies last.

The new star of this year's holiday menu is the Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte, which combines cold brew, oat milk and Peet's signature aromatic holiday spice mixture of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. For those who want to bring Peet's & Love home, Holiday Blend is available in Peet's coffeebars, online and at retailers nationwide. This fan-favorite blend is also available in Decaf and K-Cup® pods and is an ode to the festive season.

Peet's and Joy

In addition to the Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte, the Holiday Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha are back by popular demand. The Mint Matcha Latte is available exclusively to Peetnik Rewards members through the Peet's app. Peetnik Rewards members can also enjoy two bonus offers for the first week of the season: extra points with the purchase of any holiday beverage and free delivery* on all coffeebar orders via the Peet's app, both valid through November 9.

This holiday season is especially important as many of our customers will reunite with their loved ones after extended time apart," said Doug Welsh, Master Coffee Roaster at Peet's Coffee. "So in addition to our festive seasonal beverages, we crafted our special Holiday Blend to enjoy at home, around the table or around the fire. You know what joy feels like. Here's what it tastes like."

Peet's Coffee continues the tradition, started by founder Alfred Peet, of thanking customers for their valued patronage with the gift of a free small, brewed coffee or tea on December 24 for in-store orders only at participating Peet's coffeebars. No purchase required. Limit 1 per person.

Peet's 2021 Holiday Limited Time Offerings include:

Dark Roast Holiday Blend

A celebrated blend offering notes of Guatemalan chocolate, smooth Kenyan blackcurrant, and Ethiopian candied peel with a syrupyfinish. Also available in Decaf and K-Cup pods. For every pound of Peet's Holiday Blend purchased at a coffeebar or online, Peet's will donate(up to) to La Cocina , a Bay Area non-profit committed to increasing inclusivity of BIPOC and immigrant food entrepreneurs in the food industry.

NEW! Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Foam Latte

A new, plant-based twist: comforting holiday spices combined with smooth Baridi Blend cold brew and luscious oat milk, capped with a pillow of oat foam.





Holiday Spice Latte (iced or hot)

Aromatic mix of holiday baking spices delivers cozy notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg, swirled into hand-pulled espresso and freshly steamed milk.





Peppermint Mocha (iced or hot)

Hand-pulled espresso infused with rich, house-made chocolate sauce, sweet peppermint, and topped with whipped cream.





PEET'S APP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Mint Matcha Latte (iced or hot)

Japanese green matcha tea perfectly swirled with steamed milk and refreshing peppermint syrup.





The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Two maple waffles, topped with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, surround savory chicken sausage, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread.

The Perfect Holiday Gifts

Share the love of all things coffee this holiday season. Freshly roasted coffee beans, cozy red beanies, coveted seasonal or iridescent mugs, and holiday treats perfect for stocking stuffers are available in coffeebars and online. Peets.com also offers e-gift cards and a Gift Finder that makes personalized shopping easier. Learn more at Peets.com/Holiday.

