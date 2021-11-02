Leaf Home™ Completes Acquisition of Bath Planet® of Chicago Inc. and Bath Planet® of Iowa, LLC

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Bath Planet® of Chicago Inc. and Bath Planet® of Iowa, LLC.

Living under its Leaf Home Enhancements™ subsidiary, this is Leaf Home's sixth acquisition. The company has previously acquired businesses across Florida, Ohio, and Texas since September 2020. All continue to maintain operations, offering high-quality products and customer-focused service with the backing of a trusted, national parent company.

Bath Planet of Illinois and Iowa prides itself on providing outstanding products and services at reasonable prices. Featuring a wide range of customizable design possibilities—including shower-to-tub conversions, walk-in baths, bathtub and shower replacements, bath surrounds, and more—each product is crafted from high-quality, durable acrylic to guarantee long-lasting beauty. The company is A+ Better Business Bureau accredited, top rated by Home Advisor, and has received the Good Housekeeping limited warranty seal. Owned and managed by Dimitris Nacopoulos, the business includes five retail locations across the two states. Nacopoulos will stay on board, helping build out the business and sharing his more than 20 years of expertise with the company.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dimitris and his team into the Leaf Home fold. Their dedication to providing high-quality solutions and installation to their customers aligns perfectly with our values," said Matt Barresi, President of Leaf Home Enhancements. "This is a business category that we understand well, and we're looking forward to continuing their exceptional service and growth across Illinois and Iowa."

"Leaf Home really values its people, and they will bring incredible assets to our team through technology and industry knowledge," said Nacopoulos. "This is a great opportunity for both the business and our employees to grow. We're looking forward to our future with Leaf."

Through this acquisition, Leaf Home continues expanding its footprint in the home services industry and its overall growth trajectory. In addition to its Leaf Home Enhancements brand, the company currently operates more than 140 locations across North America through LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, and Leaf Home Water Solutions™. In 2020, the company earned $1.1 billion in revenue.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

