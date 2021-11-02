Residents and visitors in these cities can now get on-demand cars delivered right to their doorstep

Kyte Launches its On-Demand Car Service in Long Beach, CA and Miami, FL Residents and visitors in these cities can now get on-demand cars delivered right to their doorstep

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the company that brings cars to people's doorsteps, launches this Friday, November 5th in two new U.S. cities: Long Beach, CA, and Miami, FL. Residents and visitors alike in these regions can now get a car delivered right to their doorstep with Kyte.

Kyte logo (PRNewsfoto/Kyte)

Kyte offers on-demand cars delivered to customers for as long as they need them — bypassing the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork associated with traditional car rental services, the inconsistencies of peer-to-peer car sharing services, and the inflexibility and long commitments of traditional car leases.

"Today's expansion to Long Beach and Miami is part of our aggressive growth strategy for 2021," said Chandra Morando, Chief Operating Officer at Kyte. "As we approach the busy holiday travel season, these cities are fantastic places to expand our network to help people get easier access to cars when they need them."

Long Beach Launch

Kyte's launch in Long Beach expands the company's footprint in Southern California, following its debut in Los Angeles in Summer 2020. The service will be available in a number of areas around the city, including Alamitos Beach, Belmont Shore, California Heights, Downtown Long Beach, Los Altos, Los Cerritos, San Pedro, Signal Hill, Traffic Circle Area and Wilmington, giving customers easy access to a vehicle when necessary.

Miami Launch

Soft launching Miami in July 2021 with a pilot program, Kyte's services are now officially available across the city, including Bayshore, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, Edgewater, Little Havana, South Beach and Wynwood.

With today's expansion news, Kyte now operates in eleven cities across the U.S. — namely Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. These market expansions come on the heels of a $30 million Series A funding round announced last month.

Kyte is offering a 15 percent discount for new customers in Long Beach and Miami. First-time users in Long Beach can apply promo code "LONGBEACH15" and first-time users in Miami can apply promo code "MIAMI15" at checkout on drivekyte.com (valid until 11/31).

How it Works

By using the Kyte mobile app or website , customers can book a car for as little as a day to a period spanning multiple months. Customers begin by choosing a time and location for their vehicle to be delivered and returned. The company then dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the requested time. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the specified time and location.

About Kyte

Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. The company's intentional approach increases vehicle utilization while simultaneously taking cars off the road for a more sustainable future, saving customers time and money.

Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack and Francesco Wiedemann , and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Munich, Germany. For more information about Kyte and career opportunities, please visit www.drivekyte.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyte