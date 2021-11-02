Humana Partners with Premise Health to Simplify Health Care Access for Associates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health , the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, has partnered with Humana Inc., one of the nation's leading health and well-being companies, to offer high-quality care to its associates at multiple wellness centers. As part of Humana's commitment to the health of its workforce, the company has partnered with Premise to operate its Humana Health & Well-being Centers, increasing in-person and virtual health care access for thousands of associates. The partnership with Premise supports Humana's continued work toward simplifying the health care journey for their associates and making it easier to achieve their best health.

Premise Health

"Humana has a long-standing commitment to improving health care and making it more accessible. At Premise, we're proud to help bring this commitment to life for Humana associates by providing the exceptional care they need to stay healthy, at an affordable cost," said Premise Health president Jami Doucette, MD, MBA, CSCS.

Premise Health is operating four wellness centers for Humana. There are two centers in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with an off-campus nearsite location opening in the area to serve nearly 12,000 associates. Premise also operates a center in Tampa, Florida serving nearly 2,000 associates.

"We are excited to partner with Premise Health to provide in-person and 24/7 virtual care to our Humana associates and their covered family members. Premise shares our well-being values and given the spotlight that COVID has put on overall health and well-being, we know this partnership will be an asset for our associates," said Tim State, Senior Vice President, Associate Health & Well-being.

Associates and covered dependents have access to comprehensive primary care, pediatrics, chronic condition management, along with physical therapy both in person and virtually, which is a brand-new offering for Humana associates.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Humana's successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping to create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Humana's efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish this, they support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place to Humana members. Their range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premise Health