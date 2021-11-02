Horizen Partners with GameStation to Elevate Play-to-Earn Gaming

DOVER, Del., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizen, a zero-knowledge-enabled blockchain deployment platform that provides tools for developers to custom build private or public blockchains, announced a partnership with GameStation , a decentralized multi-chain gaming launchpad and marketplace.

Horizen and GameStation partner to elevate booming cryptocurrency pay-to-earn gaming industry w/ blockchain technology

GameStation shifts the power to create games out of the publishers' hands and into the gaming and crypto community, creating an inclusive model for game development and gameplay where gamers take part in the growth and financial rewards the sector offers.

"We're thrilled to partner with GameStation to bring our technologies to the gaming community," said Rob Viglione, Horizen co-founder. "GameStation brings their exciting new platform and thriving community into our ecosystem to experience how zero-knowledge technology and decentralization can improve play-to-earn games. GameStation is joining us at the perfect time to be at the forefront of this new wave of decentralized, zero-knowledge-based gaming."

Through this partnership, Horizen and GameStation will explore ways to leverage each other's technologies. Horizen has positioned itself to become a prominent contributor in the gaming space through Zendoo , its zero-knowledge-enabled, customizable blockchain deployment solution. Game developers can scale their products from simple gaming platforms to expansive metaverses like Axie Infinity with selective privacy capability.

"We're excited to partner with Horizen to leverage their best-in-class tools for developers in addition to harboring the largest, most expansive node network," said Jason Kovar, GameStation CEO. "Our teams will work towards elevating the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem by exploring the possibilities Horizen's technology offers."

About GameStation

GameStation is a multi-chain community-oriented gaming incubator and launchpad. We're adding a gamification layer to the launchpad to make it easier and more fun for gamers to participate and invest in innovative games. GameStation will allow users access to an NFT marketplace where they can buy and sell in-game items. The community is at the center of GameStation, and will have the opportunity to create social events and tournaments. Visit gamestation.io .

About Horizen

Horizen is the zero-knowledge-enabled network of blockchains. Horizen offers best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains with flexibility unmatched by others. On Horizen, developers have the freedom to customize their blockchain's consensus, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. Visit horizen.io .

