Dcbel Home Energy Station Secures First U.S. Location

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dcbel, a leader in residential solar and vehicle charging technology, is opening a new logistics and administration complex in the heart of Silicon Valley. As part of the company's sales and support rollout in northern California, the location was selected for its strong ecosystem of public- and private-sector companies intent on reimagining energy delivery. The company's r16 home energy station provides residential solar, electric vehicle charging, vehicle-to-home backup power and energy automation.

Having secured a $40 million funding round announced earlier this year, dcbel is on track to make its flagship r16 intelligent home energy station available for sale and installation in California, New York, and Texas later this year.

"The 10,000 sq. ft facility, close to San Francisco airport, is ideally situated to serve the wider Bay Area, an important hub and the first of many we are looking to establish over the coming months," said Bill Reynolds, the company's West Coast Operations Lead. The office will also serve as a showcase and training center for dcbel's expanding team and partner installation companies.

"As we turn our focus to sales and support enablement for our network of community installers, and energy stakeholders including CCAs, Utilities, Aggregators and Regulators, this key milestone brings dcbel closer to its goal of delivering energy that lets consumers live a life without compromise," noted Linda Farinaccio, Head of Market Channels & Partnerships at dcbel.

About dcbel

dcbel empowers homeowners to be self-reliant and sustainable. The dcbel r16 home energy station brings together solar energy conversion, electric vehicle charging, vehicle-to-home backup power and energy automation. Learn more at https://www.dcbel.energy/.

