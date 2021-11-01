Cue Health Provides Molecular COVID-19 Testing To MLB Clubs During The Postseason And World Series

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced that Cue has been providing all Clubs, as well as the league office, with its integrated Cue platform, which features both the portable Cue Health Monitoring System and easy-to-use Cue COVID-19 tests, throughout the Postseason and World Series.

The Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use is the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision or a prescription. Cue's platform is a molecular diagnostic system that delivers results directly to mobile smart devices – both Android and iOS – in about 20 minutes.

"The World Series is an iconic time in sports and it's a true honor to play a role in this year's Fall Classic by helping to keep players, coaches, staff, umpires, and their families healthy," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue. "Our fast and accurate testing combined with our platform that's easy to use, portable, and connected makes health information more accessible to individuals, which is critical in today's world."

"Cue has proven to be an effective supplement to our COVID-19 testing program," said Jon Coyles, MLB's Vice President, Drug, Health & Safety Programs. "Cue's elegant device and intuitive platform are very simple to use, and the flexibility provided by the authorization for at-home use has proven to be a great fit for our industry. We appreciate Cue's support during the most critical part of our 2021 season and look forward to expanding the integration of their testing devices in the future."

MLB's selection of Cue's cutting-edge healthcare technology demonstrates the league's continued commitment to organizational health and wellness and protecting its key constituents during the pandemic while ensuring continuity of games. Together with Cue, MLB is able to take its health and wellness beyond Club facilities and ballparks into the homes of players and staff, while maintaining connectivity through the Cue Integrated Care Platform and Cue Dashboard.

Cue previously received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in June of 2020 for its Cue COVID-19 Test for use in clinical and point of care settings. Cue Health's other enterprise customers include Google, Mayo Clinic, and the NBA.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, and regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. MLB has consistently been the most-attended sport in North America and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus dated September 23, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an EUA. These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

