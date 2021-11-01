Ceragon Networks Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $76.1 million

Operating income of $2.9 million on a GAAP basis, or $4.0 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $0.00 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.02 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q3 2021 Business Highlights:

Strong bookings in North America , India and Europe ; book-to-bill above 1

Eighteen 5G design wins to date, across all geographies

North America :

o Strong quarter, especially in regards to Tier 1 activity

o 5G-related bookings accounted for over 50% of all North American bookings year-to-date

Europe : 5G-related bookings accounted for over 35% of all European bookings year-to-date

India : Continued healthy demand for network upgrades and expansion

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to report a successful third quarter. We experienced significant growth in our revenues and returned to profitability. Across different regions, we enjoyed sustained robust bookings, the addition of new customers, and the increase in our backlog, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year. We achieved new 5G design wins. Against the backdrop of the ongoing challenges in component and shipping industries, we are doing the utmost to support our customers in meeting their goals, even on account of increased costs for us.

At Ceragon, we operate with a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world. We do this by bringing communication capabilities everywhere. We are pleased to see operators and network providers on accelerated schedules, and more governments working to bring better communication infrastructure to rural areas. They all want the highest quality solution and they all want it fast. We are proud that we are able to meet most of their demands."

Primary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Revenues were $76.1 million, up 7.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020 and up 10.9% from $68.6 million in Q2 2021. The increase from Q3 2020 is mainly attributed to stronger sales in India.

Gross profit was $23.5 million, giving us a gross margin of 30.9%, compared with a gross margin of 33.4% in Q3 2020 and 31.9% in Q2 2021.

Operating income was $2.9 million compared with $3.4 million for Q3 2020 and $0.5 million for Q2 2021.

Net income (loss) was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share compared with $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020 and a net loss of $(1.7) million, or (0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2021.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin 31%, operating income $4.0 million, and net income $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $28.7 million at June 30, 2021.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue breakout by geography:



Q3 2021 India 35% North America 14% Europe 15% Latin America 21% APAC 9% Africa 6%

Outlook

We continue to be confident about our revenue growth in 2021 and still expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue guidance, which is between $275-$295 million. That said, the global component and shipping challenges still create fluctuations in our quarterly revenues, and influence our gross margin. Despite these challenges, we expect our net income for the second half of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, to be around break-even.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



































Revenues

$ 76,115

$ 70,581

$ 213,006

$ 188,879 Cost of revenues

52,600

47,003

147,460

134,789

















Gross profit

23,515

23,578

65,546

54,090

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

6,713

7,329

21,678

21,389 Sales and Marketing

8,550

7,986

24,483

24,459 General and administrative

5,316

4,909

15,606

14,350

















Total operating expenses

$ 20,579

$ 20,224

$ 61,767

$ 60,198

















Operating income (loss)

2,936

3,354

3,779

(6,108)

















Financial expenses and others, net

2,375

1,395

5,228

3,167

















Income (loss) before taxes

561

1,959

(1,449)

(9,275)

















Taxes on income

295

277

1,167

1,057 Equity loss in affiliates

-

98

-

441

















Net income (loss)

$ 266

$ 1,584

$ (2,616)

$ (10,773)

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.13) Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.13)

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

83,717,482

81,277,995

83,245,798

81,019,808

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

84,636,726

82,000,357

83,245,798

81,019,808

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,235

$ 27,101 Trade receivables, net

109,863

107,388 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

18,175

14,755 Inventories

53,203

50,627









Total current assets

208,476

199,871









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Deferred tax assets

8,543

8,279 Severance pay and pension fund

5,759

6,059 Property and equipment, net

28,885

31,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets

21,830

6,780 Intangible assets, net

5,834

6,117 Other non-current assets

16,089

13,565









Total non-current assets

86,940

72,548









Total assets

$ 295,416

$ 272,419









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 62,435

$ 63,722 Deferred revenues

3,028

3,492 Short-term loans

11,900

5,979 Operating lease liabilities

4,450

3,183 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

25,048

24,048









Total current liabilities

106,861

100,424









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

11,024

11,601 Deferred revenues

9,155

7,495 Operating lease liabilities

17,973

3,840 Other long-term payables

2,740

2,933









Total long-term liabilities

40,892

25,869









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

224

218 Additional paid-in capital

427,311

420,958 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(10,274)

(8,068) Accumulated deficits

(249,507)

(246,891)









Total shareholders' equity

147,663

146,126









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 295,416

$ 272,419

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 266

$ 1,584

$ (2,616)

$ (10,773) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,959

2,728

8,788

8,112 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 6

-

73

- Stock-based compensation expense 1,034

384

1,671

1,251 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay and pensions, net 220

122

(284)

(166) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (2,825)

(10,927)

(2,588)

8,178 Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (including other long term assets) (1,848)

(660)

(7,720)

(5,379) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 945

1,286

3,393

3,862 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off (1,389)

1,384

(3,435)

8,910 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net (139)

73

(264)

(36) Decrease in trade payables (2,402)

(310)

(265)

(5,089) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including other long term liabilities) 3,460

1,165

(186)

(134) Decrease in operating lease liability (843)

(1,129)

(3,042)

(4,046) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (111)

1,075

1,196

1,878 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (667)

$ (3,225)

$ (5,279)

$ 6,568 Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (2,316)

(1,166)

(6,247)

(4,804) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -

-

200

- Purchase of intangible assets (20)

(64)

(20)

(343) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,336)

$ (1,230)

$ (6,067)

$ (5,147)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 730

293

4,688

847 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net 900

(1,800)

6,900

3,279 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,630

$ (1,507)

$ 11,588

$ 4,126















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (62)

$ (50)

$ (108)

$ (331) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,435)

$ (6,012)

$ 134

$ 5,216 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 28,670

35,167

27,101

23,939 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 27,235

$ 29,155

$ 27,235

$ 29,155

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 52,600

$ 47,003

$ 147,460

$ 134,789 Stock based compensation expenses



(89)



(32)



(160)



(92) Paycheck protection program



-



-



306



- Changes in indirect tax positions



(2)



(1)



(5)



(3) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 52,509

$ 46,970

$ 147,601

$ 134,694

























GAAP gross profit

$ 23,515

$ 23,578

$ 65,546

$ 54,090 Gross profit adjustments



91



33



(141)



95 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 23,606

$ 23,611

$ 65,405

$ 54,185

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 6,713

$ 7,329

$ 21,678

$ 21,389 Stock based compensation expenses



(73)



(30)



(186)



(129) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 6,640

$ 7,299

$ 21,492

$ 21,260

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,550

$ 7,986

$ 24,483

$ 24,459 Stock based compensation expenses



(201)



(167)



(355)



(435) Paycheck protection program



-



-



673



- Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,349

$ 7,819

$ 24,801

$ 24,024

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,316

$ 4,909

$ 15,606

$ 14,350 Retired CEO compensation



-



-



(810)



- Stock based compensation expenses



(671)



(155)



(970)



(595) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,645

$ 4,754

$ 13,826

$ 13,755

























GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 2,936

$ 3,354

$ 3,779

$ (6,108) Stock based compensation expenses



1,034



384



1,671



1,251 Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



5



3 Retired CEO compensation



-



-



810



- Paycheck protection program



-



-



(979)



- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 3,972

$ 3,739

$ 5,286

$ (4,854)

























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,375

$ 1,395

$ 5,228

$ 3,167 Leases – financial income (expenses)



(102)



(157)



(351)



183 Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,273

$ 1,238

$ 4,877

$ 3,350

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 295

$ 277

$ 1,167

$ 1,057 Non cash tax adjustments



53



(76)



(52)



(4) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 348

$ 201

$ 1,115

$ 1,053

























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ 98

$ -

$ 441 Other non-cash adjustments



-



(98)



-



(441) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)













Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020

































GAAP net income (loss)

$ 266

$ 1,584

$ (2,616)

$ (10,773)



Stock based compensation



1,034



384



1,671



1,251

Expenses

Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



5



3



Leases – financial expenses



102



157



351



(183)

(income)

Paycheck protection program



-



-



(979)



-



Retired CEO compensation



-



-



810



-



Non-cash tax adjustments



(53)



76



52



4



Other non-cash adjustment



-



98



-



441



Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,351

$ 2,300

$ (706)

$ (9,257)







$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.13)

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share





$ 0.00

$ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.13)

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share





$ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share







83,717,482



81,277,995



83,245,798



81,019,808

Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net income (loss) per share







84,636,726



82,000,357



83,245,798



81,019,808

Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share







85,270,955



82,244,119



83,245,798



81,019,808

Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

