Track Stars Aliya Rogers and Raevyn Rogers join One Body Networking, Inc. and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for Blood Drive/Fun Run on Saturday, October 30

WHAT: Blood Drive/Fun Run presented by One Body Networking Inc. in partnership with Lone Star College & Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to noon
WHERE: Lone Star College Houston North, 4141 Victory Dr., Houston, Texas 77088
WHY: Blood donations are critically low leading into the holiday season. This fun event will raise awareness of the need to donate blood to save lives.
WHO
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turn er
- Dragon Track Star Aliya Rogers
- Lonestar College Houston North Victory
- Former MLB Player Trinidad Hubbard
- Dragons Youth Track and Field
- Kroger Houston President Joe Kelley
- Coca Cola Southwest Director of Public Affairs Morris Smith
- McDonald's owner Steve McKinney
- City of Houston Health Department
- Burns BBQ
- Janice Weaver, President & Founder, One Body Networking, Inc.
- Students, community leaders & guests
VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES
Special Appearance by U.S. Olympic Track Star Raevyn Rogers, 800-Meter Bronze Medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Fun Run/Walk
Donors giving blood
COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing
About One Body Networking, Inc.
One Body Networking Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. Our motto is, "It's in your blood to save a life. We are many members, but One Body." For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org.
