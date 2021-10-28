Company looks forward to a good time, getting a little weird, and maybe even running(?!) at the 2022 race

Zappos.com Returns as Title Sponsor of San Francisco's Bay to Breakers Race Company looks forward to a good time, getting a little weird, and maybe even running(?!) at the 2022 race

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zappos.com, the leading e-commerce and customer service company, announced its title sponsorship of the Bay to Breakers Race to be held in San Francisco on May 15, 2022. This is the third time Zappos.com will serve as title sponsor for this race … because, you know, the third time's the charm. Registration for the 2022 race opens today, featuring special Halloween pricing.

"Like Zappos, Bay to Breakers is about community, wellness, and dressing up – and what a better time to register than ahead of the annual celebration of costumed fun, Halloween," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Zappos.com. "We're excited to partner with Bay to Breakers to take over San Francisco once again in May, providing a taste of the Zappos experience for everyone regardless of if you're running, walking, or crawling across the finish line."

Since 1912, over two million costumed participants have completed the iconic 12K journey from the San Francisco Bay to the breakers on Ocean Beach, cheered on by hundreds of thousands of spectators from the Bay Area and beyond. In 2022 following a two-year absence spurred by the pandemic, both Zappos and Bay to Breakers will return to form, with the collective goal of getting the highest number of participants incorporating a mask into their costumes – hint: we hear the Sub-Zero costume is having a moment right now!

"We are so pleased to be able to return to a live and in person event," said John Kane, Capstone Event Group CEO. "The pandemic forced us to revisit how to save the iconic event by running it virtually so we are extremely happy to be able to go back to enjoying Bay to Breakers as it should be – live and in person."

From Oct. 29 to midnight on Nov. 1, registrants can sign up for just $39.99 (over 50% in savings). This year, participants will also receive their bib in the mail (no more bib pick-up headaches – hooray!). Medals, shirts and sponsor swag will be available race day.

New for 2022 is an updated refund policy. To reduce uncertainty around COVID-19, registrants will be able to request a refund until mid-February. In addition, if the race is canceled at any time because of COVID-19, all participants will have the option to receive a refund.

Zappos will announce more details around its activation plans closer to the race date. Until then, expect the un-expected with how the customer service company will be engaging and Wowing race participants on the big day.

For more details on Bay to Breakers, please visit capstoneraces.com/bay-to-breakers.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Bay to Breakers

San Francisco's Bay to Breakers is one of the oldest annual consecutively run footraces in the world, a staple to the City by the Bay since May 1912. With a starting point near the San Francisco Bay, a few blocks from The Embarcadero, the 7.46 mile race runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast's Ocean Beach. A quintessential San Francisco experience for 110 years, the race is interwoven into the fabric of the city and is a true reflection and celebration of life between the breakers and the Bay.

