proteanTecs receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leading provider of deep data health monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the 2021 OIP Partner of the Year award for Emerging IP Company. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation silicon enablement over the past year. proteanTecs and other OIP ecosystem partners' collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

This award was given to proteanTecs based on the company's continuous developments in lifecycle monitoring solutions for advanced electronics. Combining on-chip monitoring with cloud and edge analytics, the company provides deep data based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems in production and lifetime operation, increasing their quality, performance and reliability at scale. Service providers gain alerts on faults before failures for resilient uptime and predictive maintenance, as well as performance optimization during system operation. In production, manufacturers gain advanced detection of latent defects, while increasing product competitiveness and profitability. proteanTecs serves the Datacenter, Automotive and Communications markets, with customers ranging from chip makers to system houses and service providers.

"We are honored to receive this award by TSMC, recognizing our capabilities and tremendous strides to drive the next paradigm shift in health and performance monitoring," said Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "We see great value for the industry in our longstanding partnership with TSMC and look forward to continuing our joint pursuit of semiconductor excellence."

"Congratulations to proteanTecs for winning the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award," said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Your continuous collaboration and effort allow us to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC's advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products."

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. proteanTecs will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation health and performance monitoring, with certified solutions and services using TSMC's latest technologies.

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

