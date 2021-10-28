Netskope offers some of the most extensive security integrations for Microsoft environments

Netskope Continues to Expand Key Microsoft Integrations, Joins Microsoft Active Protections Program Netskope offers some of the most extensive security integrations for Microsoft environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced its membership in the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP), further enabling the fast delivery of actionable threat intelligence to mitigate security risks to Microsoft environments. MAPP membership adds to the expanding strategic relationship between Netskope and Microsoft, with more integrations and partnership highlights to be announced in the coming months.

MAPP is a program for security software providers that Microsoft gives early access to vulnerability information so that Netskope and others can provide updated protections to customers faster. Members of MAPP receive security vulnerability information from the Microsoft Security Response Center in advance of Microsoft's monthly security update. Members use this information to more quickly provide protections through their security software or devices. Working together, Netskope and Microsoft improve customer security.

Netskope Threat Labs research shows that cloud-delivered malware has reached an all-time high as of the second half of 2021, accounting for nearly 70% of malware delivery as overall cloud security risks continue to grow. As an active member of MAPP, Netskope will be sharing and receiving unique threat intelligence to ensure customers are swiftly protected from the latest threats to Microsoft cloud environments.

"Netskope is now an approved member of the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP). As part of the MAPP community of trusted security partners, Netskope will exchange valuable threat intelligence to rapidly research and deploy protection for emerging threats and vulnerabilities," said Al Brown, Senior Security Strategist, Microsoft Security Response Center. "Netskope now has access to several types of threat intelligence via Microsoft Security Response Center , including malicious sites, software reputation, and security vulnerabilities in advance of Microsoft's monthly security update ."

"Netskope's deep understanding of data is the key to how our integrations deliver value for Microsoft customers. We understand the deep context of what is going on, where it's going on, and how it's happening, and use that understanding to provide valuable intelligence to our customers," said Andy Horowitz, Vice President, Business Development, Netskope. "We are actively exchanging threat intelligence as part of MAPP, and we are proud to work with trusted integration partners such as Microsoft to help protect cloud environments all over the world."

Organizations using Microsoft technologies can take advantage of solutions from Netskope to help realize and protect their enterprise business transformation. Earlier this year, Netskope was validated in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program , and also has multiple integrations across Microsoft's security products portfolio including Windows Defender and AzureAD as part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association .

Current Netskope and Microsoft integrations extend to Azure Active Directory, Azure Sentinel, and Microsoft 365 inclusive of information protection, data loss prevention, threat intelligence, cloud security, data protection, application management, and overall SASE readiness.

For customers, the implementation of these integrations enables:

Comprehensive data protection, right-fit for a cloud-first, remote-centric workforce

Protection of users from increasingly prevalent cloud- and web-enabled threats

Robust access control and contextual policy enforcement for Microsoft and ecosystem applications

Lightning-fast access to cloud applications, which helps enable a great user experience for Microsoft cloud environments

Read more about Netskope integrations with Microsoft at Netskope's Microsoft resources page .

SASE Week

Join Netskope for SASE Week , a three-day series of virtual events designed to help technical and executive attendees understand the people, process, and technology choices needed for a successful Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) journey. Learn more: saseweek.com

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, Firewall, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

netskope@inkhouse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Netskope