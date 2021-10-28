Immunovia receives Presidential Poster Award at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that Thomas King, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Immunovia, Inc. was awarded the Presidential Poster Award at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting for the pivotal blind validation results for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test.

The abstract reports the results of Immunovia, Inc.'s blind validation study, demonstrating that the IMMray™ PanCan-d test can identify stage I & II pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with 89% sensitivity and 99% specificity. The full abstract, along with an audio presentation by Dr. Thomas King, can be viewed here.

"It is very positive that Immunovia has received the ACG Presidential Poster Award. ACG is a recognized leader in educating gastrointestinal professionals and this shows how important our IMMray™ PanCan-d test is to the medical community, and the contribution it can make to the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The ACG Presidential Poster Award is also a significant step in building our dossiers that will contribute to our discussions with payers to achieve reimbursement for the test", said Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia.

According to the ACG, "each year less than 5% of accepted abstracts receive this distinction for high quality, novel, unique, and interesting research". The ACG Abstract Selection Committee is responsible for determining which abstracts receive the Presidential Poster Award. Over 3100 posters are listed in the ACG online ePoster Hall.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia



Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3442202/1487706.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Immunovia AB