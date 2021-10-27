Nor'easter Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Storm Victims

ABINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 12 southern Massachusetts facilities to those impacted by the nor'easter in recent days.

The storm brought heavy rains and hurricane-level winds to much of Massachusetts, downing trees and leaving many residents without power. Accessibility to local storage can assist in the community's recovery and rebuilding after natural disasters.

"As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions," said Stoyan Kovachev, U-Haul Company of Southern Mass & Cape Cod president. "The nor'easter left devastation in its wake. We invite those in need to give us a call and secure a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings at no cost for one month."

For the next week only, all U-Box deliveries to residents' homes will be less than $100 anywhere in southern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. This includes delivery and retrieval of the container(s). Use of a U-Box container will be free under the 30-day offer.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abington

403 Bedford St.

Abington, MA 02351

(339) 469-2970

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brockton

661 N. Main St.

Brockton, MA 02301

(508) 583-2230

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fall River

1030 Pleasant St.

Fall River, MA 02723

(508) 679-5277

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fall River at I-195

110 Lewiston St.

Fall River, MA 02721

(508) 676-7779

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Hanover

49 Franks Lane

Hanover, MA 02339

(781) 826-0090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hyannis

594 Bearses Way

Hyannis, MA 02601

(508) 771-9767

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Bedford

415 Mt. Pleasant St.

New Bedford, MA 02746

(508) 997-6576

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North New Bedford

445 Church St.

New Bedford, MA 02745

(508) 996-0761

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockdale Ave.

105 Rockdale Ave.

New Bedford, MA 02740

(508) 997-1133

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Route 1

390 Providence Hwy.

Norwood, MA 02062

(781) 769-2240

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stoughton

224 Washington St.

Stoughton, MA 02072

(781) 341-6861

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Weymouth

666 Bridge St.

Weymouth, MA 02191

(781) 331-4050

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

