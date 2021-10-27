NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, Microsol Resources will be presenting about Optimizing Rhino.Inside.Revit during this years' TECH+, The Architect Newspaper's flagship event which highlights the latest innovations in construction and design and focuses on the digital drivers for future projects.

Microsol Resources discusses how to Optimize Rhino.Inside.Revit during upcoming TECH+ virtual conference

Microsol Resources discusses how to Optimize Rhino.Inside.Revit during upcoming TECH+ virtual conference on Nov 2

To be an effective designer today, you need tools to quickly develop your designs and accurately communicate them to all project stakeholders. Rhino is a tool for modeling and rationalizing complex geometries, and Revit is a tool for storing and managing a BIM project. With the new Rhino.Inside Revit, it is easier than ever before to create BIM assemblies from complex geometries that can be scheduled and sectioned properly.

At TECH+, Joseph Freund of Microsol Resources will demonstrate Revit add-on Rhino.Inside Revit in a workshop to show how to use Rhino and Grasshopper to extract the geometry of a Revit element, and tips to writing your own custom scripts.

This full-day conference is hosted virtually and features case studies and firms from across the country. The event is open to all but recommended for technology leaders from architecture, engineering, and construction firms including CIOs, CTOs, VP of Information Technology, IT Directors, BIM Managers, CAD Managers, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) Managers.

Stay ahead of the curve and register today at www.techplus.co/tech21

About Microsol Resources

Microsol Resources delivers design technology solutions to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry for over 30 years. We provide cutting-edge software, training, and services for Autodesk, McNeel's Rhino, Bluebeam, Chaos Group's V-Ray, Enscape, and other leading technology solutions that help create the spaces of the future.

From technical support to BIM implementation, basic and advanced training, standards development, model management services, and 3D printing, our services are designed to address AEC firms' needs and get you the most out of your technology investments.

www.microsolresources.com

Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro, Director of Marketing | amontenegro@microsolresources.com | (212) 465-8734

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.