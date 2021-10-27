Kyrish Truck Centers, Southwest International and Summit CEO Justin Fink Partner to Form New Dealership Group

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Truck Group ("Summit"), Rush Enterprises, Inc. and Navistar, Inc., in cooperation with fellow Navistar International Truck and IC Bus dealers Southwest International and Kyrish Truck Centers, have reached an agreement to move towards strengthening the Navistar dealership network to meet customer needs in Oklahoma and Texas. Summit has agreed to sell all of its commercial vehicle dealership assets to subsidiaries of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Following discussion, Summit, Rush Enterprises, Inc. and Navistar, Inc. mutually agreed to allow current Summit CEO, Justin Fink, in partnership with Southwest International and Kyrish Truck Centers, to purchase Summit's dealerships in Oklahoma and its International Truck area of responsibility in the area around Wichita Falls, Texas.

Tentatively this new dealership group will be branded Peak Truck and Trailer. Justin Fink will become the Dealer Principal and CEO of Peak Truck and Trailer serving the Oklahoma markets. Fink will establish the support team for the new dealer group.

Further to this transaction, within the period of two to three years, Peak Truck and Trailer, Southwest International, and Kyrish Truck Centers intend to merge their respective dealerships into one single business and dealer group serving Texas and Oklahoma. This group will include over (20) locations in major markets such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The synergies and opportunities provided by this larger enterprise will be important for the employees of all the concerned entities as we continue to face larger competitive dealer groups.

"The decision to form the new International Truck and IC Bus dealership group Peak Truck and Trailer will be invaluable to regional customers in Oklahoma and Texas," said Mark Belisle, Group Vice President, Dealer Sales and Operations, Navistar. "The eventual merger of these dealerships will create a powerhouse in the south – attracting the highest quality talent and utilizing resources to provide best-in-class service and support."

Summit, Southwest International and Kyrish Truck Centers have owned and operated a business together over the past five years called Peak Trailer Group, primarily a Wabash trailer dealership group with locations in Dallas, San Antonio and El Paso, TX. The ownership structure of Peak Trailer is also changing, as Summit is planning to divest its ownership to existing owners Southwest International, Kyrish and Justin Fink. Bobby Briggs, current President of Peak Trailer Group, is appointed to Chief Executive Officer.

About Peak Trailer Group

Peak Trailer Group is a privately held company co-owned by Summit Truck Group LLC, Kyrish Truck Centers, and Southwest International Trucks. The company operates three full-service Trailer & Truck Body Sales, Parts, Service, Body Shop and Install locations in Dallas, San Antonio & El Paso, Texas. Learn more at www.peaktrailergroup.com

About Summit Truck Group

Summit Truck Group, LLC is a privately held company that does business as Summit Truck Group, Summit Bus, and Summit Idealease. The company operates 26 commercial truck and bus dealerships in Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. www.summittruckgroup.com

About Kyrish Truck Centers

Kyrish Truck Centers has been a family-owned and operated commercial trucks dealership since 1976. The Kyrish family has worked to become a leading provider of commercial trucks, all makes of truck parts and service, and new and used commercial truck rental and leasing options for box trucks, day cab trucks, dump trucks, reefer trucks, and sleeper and flatbed trucks. Today, the Kyrish family owns and operates 9 International® truck dealerships with 13 locations throughout Texas. www.kyrishtruckcenters.com

About Southwest International Trucks

Southwest International Trucks is a privately held company that operates six commercial truck dealerships within the state of Texas, along with a used truck center and an Idealease lease and rental operation. They have been owned by Russ Trimble and operated successfully for more than 30 years. www.southwestinternational.com.

