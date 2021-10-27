Fodor's Revives "Fodor's Finest" Hotels List, Launches 2 New Guidebooks To Help Wanderlusters Navigate This Ever-Shifting Moment in Travel

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a pause in 2020, Fodor's Travel has revived its Fodor's Finest: The Most Incredible Hotels in the World list and has launched two new print guidebooks to help wanderlusters plan safe, spectacular travel journeys during this mid-pandemic moment.

Fodor's Travel logo (PRNewsfoto/Fodor's Travel)

In a time when a travel journey can mean an international voyage or a close staycation — depending on local and individual conditions — these latest Fodor's publications continue the brand's 85-year legacy of helping travelers navigate the current travel environment.

"While travel remains impacted by the pandemic, we're at a much more optimistic point than we were a year ago, and the appetite for updated, authoritative travel guidance is growing," says Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "People around the world are increasingly open to travel, but only in ways that are safe for their individual situations. Our newest resources are built around our current reality, with safe, immersive, and authentic journeys as a central theme."

2022 Fodor's Finest: The 101 Most Incredible Hotels in the World

Reviving the Fodor's Finest list of best hotels in the world list required looking at the hotel industry through a pandemic-infused lens.

As in previous years, the Fodor's Finest list is purely editorial, with no input or sponsorship from outside parties. Unlike many other "best hotels" lists that narrowly focus on high-end luxury and buzzy new properties, Fodor's Finest makes affordability a key priority, and

includes a wide range of global properties for nearly every budget.

The changes to the hotel industry brought by the pandemic are strongly reflected in this year's list. Today's best hotels must now navigate the many new desires and demands that travelers expect in 2021. These include upgraded safety protocols, and importantly, the need for hotels to serve as escapes in themselves. For many travelers in this mid-pandemic world, the hotels are the experience.

"More than ever, hotels are a main attraction and a place to explore – not just a place to stash bags and crash," says Tarr. "With the pandemic dictating limits on where we can go and what we can experience, the very best of hotel accommodations have become a reflection of their location and a destination unto themselves."

Among the wide variety of hotel properties on this year's list:

Bottleworks Hotel ( Indianapolis, Indiana ): The renovated remains of what was once the largest Coca-Cola bottling company in the United States have been reimagined into this chic Midwest escape.

Urban Cowboy Lodge (The Catskills, New York ): This secluded luxury retreat from Urban Cowboy , one of the most exciting boutique brands in America, features a fabulous maximalist western-chic aesthetic complete with antler chandeliers, bold hand-printed wallpaper, and clawfoot bathtubs

BedInShop (Romans-sur-Isère, France ): A unique hospitality project that's working to revitalize the historic center of a French town, BedInShop has converted vacant shops into unusual accommodations, including a bookstore, a tannery, a tailor shop, and a shoemaker.

Geejam Hotel (Port Antonio, Jamaica ): Part boutique luxury hotel, part music studio, this property is a getaway for celebrities including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Alicia Keys , and Rihanna.

View the entire Fodor's Finest List of The 101 Most Incredible Hotels in the World at: https://www.fodors.com/worlds-best/hotels .

All-New Guides For Less Far-Off Journeys

For some prospective travelers, a far-off journey is still not a possibility. To assist Americans looking for a taste of travel while staying closer to home, Fodor's has published two all-new print guidebooks dedicated to road trip-friendly U.S. destinations that can be explored at a distance from crowds.

"These newest guidebooks continue the Fodor's tradition of going above and beyond other travel guides," Tarr says. "Our guide to National Parks is the most complete, with profiles of parks that many other guides skip, while our Bucket List guide assembles the freshest local dispatches to ensure none of the hottest must-see sites of the moment go unnoticed."

The new titles, both of which offer easy-to-read layouts and beautiful color photos, are:

Fodor's Bucket List USA: From the Epic to the Eccentric, 500+ Ultimate Experiences

Whether camping in the Grand Canyon, eating an authentic cheesesteak in Philly, walking through a sunflower field in Kansas, partying at Mardi Gras, or taking in the Aurora Borealis in Alaska, Fodor's Bucket List USA is packed with carefully curated musts to help road trippers check their dream USA to-dos off their travel wishlists and discover quirky and cool extras along the way.

Available wherever books are sold and on Amazon here .

Fodor's The Complete Guide to the National Parks of the USA: All 63 parks from Maine to American Samoa

Covering everything from hiking through the jaw-dropping scenery of Acadia, seeing rare wildlife and natural wonders in Yellowstone, or going river-rafting in the Grand Canyon, Fodor's Complete Guide to the National Parks of the USA brims with with beautiful maps, carefully curated recommendations, and handy tips to simplify the national park trip-planning process and make the most of each visit, no matter which national park is the destination.

Available wherever books are sold and on Amazon here .

