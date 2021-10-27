The Bible Explained: All the Verses of Revelation Are Connected to the Reality of Our Times

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A round of weekly seminars titled, "Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant," is being held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony from October 18th to December 27th.

Chairman Lee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Speaks on Revelation Chapter 1

Revelation, the last book of the Bible, includes prophecies about the future of the Christian world and the second coming of Jesus. The purpose behind the seminars, according to Shincheonji Chairman Man-hee Lee, is for "the one who heard and saw" Revelation's fulfillment to give this testimony to the churches (Rev 22:16,18).

"The meanings of the prophecy (of Revelation) and what is fulfilled in reality according to the prophecy is what I am making known to the churches, worldwide, today," Chairman Lee says.

The key to understanding the book of Revelation is knowing the meaning of the word revelation. It is "to open and to show (what was sealed and unseen)," and there is a time when the prophecies recorded in the past are fulfilled (revealed) in reality, Chairman Lee says.

According to chapter 1 of Revelation, Apostle John sends Jesus's letters to seven churches in Asia. The identity of these seven churches is one of the mysteries in the Book of Revelation (Rev 1:4, 20). Chairman Lee explains that the record of sending letters to the seven churches is a prophecy that is fulfilled at the time of Jesus's second coming. These mysteries were not known when Revelation was written. They are only known by "the one who heard and saw all the events of the book when the record of prophecy is fulfilled in reality."

Within two days, Youtube views of Chairman Lee's seminar on chapter 1 of Revelation exceeded 300,000 worldwide, including 5,000 views from Christian leaders.

Since August, 25 African churches with 10,000 members signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. An additional 18 churches will sign MOUs to emphasize the importance of understanding the era we live in and the value of the improving one's life of faith.

