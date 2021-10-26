The Women's Center of Greater Danbury is now The Center for Empowerment and Education

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Center of Greater Danbury has announced that the organization has been renamed to The Center for Empowerment and Education. The new name is accompanied by a new brand identity that better reflects The Center's commitment to saving and rebuilding lives and building stronger communities. Communities served by The Center are Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, and Washington.

The Center for Empowerment and Education unveils new logo, featuring Eric J. Eggan, Glori Norwitt, Lori Berisford, and Pat Zachman.

Eric J. Eggan, Chair of The Center's Board of Directors, stated, "The Center is at an important stage of growth and expansion, with a new facility for women and children in transition to open soon, that will provide support to even more people in crisis. The rebrand reflects the inclusivity of our mission and services that improve lives, strengthen families, and prevent violence through education. At this important juncture, we are excited to launch our new identity which represents the energy and compassion of our staff and our steadfast commitment to the individuals and families we serve."

In describing the importance of the rebrand, Pat Zachman, President & CEO of The Center, added, "The new name is vital to underscore that we serve everyone in need of support, including women, men, and children. After 46 years of growth that addressed the changing needs of the individuals we serve, this new identity direction expresses our commitment to a wide geographic area and greatly diversified programs and services.

The words "empowerment" and "education" are the two key pillars that guide everything The Center does to end violence in the 13-community service area. Beyond offering emergency and transitional shelter for individuals in crisis, The Center also provides crisis intervention, counseling, advocacy, education and referral services.

About The Center for Empowerment and Education

Since its founding in 1975, The Center for Empowerment and Education has been a safe haven as the sole provider of services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Fairfield and Southern Litchfield County areas. Each year, the Center serves over 30,000 individuals from area communities with confidential services that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and are provided at no-cost.

The Center's key services include an emergency residential facility and support services, counseling and advocacy, crisis intervention, community education, primary prevention, and training. All funds provided to the Center support their critically needed domestic violence, sexual assault and resource services for adults and children in a 13-town service area, including: Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, and Washington. The Center is a member of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) and The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

